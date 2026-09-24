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Brad Pitt, 62, Steps Out in Pajama-Style Lounge Set With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 33, in San Sebastian: Photos

Image of Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt kept things casual in San Sebastian after a considerably more glamorous night at the city's annual film festival.

Sept. 24 2026, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

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Brad Pitt traded his red-carpet tuxedo for something considerably more comfortable during his latest outing with girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

The 62-year-old actor was spotted leaving the Hotel María Cristina in San Sebastian, Spain, with de Ramon, 33, on Thursday, September 24, one day after the couple attended the premiere of Pitt's new movie, Heart of the Beast, at the San Sebastian International Film Festival.

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Brad Pitt Steps Out in Pajama-Inspired Look

Image of The Oscar winner swapped his three-piece suit for a loose-fitting striped set as he departed his hotel in Spain.
Source: MEGA

The Oscar winner swapped his three-piece suit for a loose-fitting striped set as he departed his hotel in Spain.

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Pitt put a playful spin on travel attire as he stepped outside in a blue-and-white striped lounge set.

The Oscar winner layered the loose-fitting button-down over a white T-shirt and accessorized with sunglasses and a backward blue baseball cap. A brown leather bag was slung over his shoulder as he made his way out of the hotel.

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Brad Pitt Keeps Things Casual in San Sebastian

Image of Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been romantically linked since 2022 and have become increasingly comfortable attending major events together.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been romantically linked since 2022 and have become increasingly comfortable attending major events together.

The F1 star completed his laid-back ensemble with matching drawstring trousers and bright yellow sneakers.

The comfortable outfit was quite the departure from the polished black suit Pitt had worn just hours earlier while promoting his latest movie.

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Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Dress Up for Date Night

Image of Brad Pitt traveled to Spain to promote 'Heart of the Beast,' which reunites him with 'Fury' director David Ayer.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt traveled to Spain to promote 'Heart of the Beast,' which reunites him with 'Fury' director David Ayer.

The previous evening, Pitt and de Ramon made a glamorous appearance together at the San Sebastian International Film Festival.

De Ramon wore a sheer green lace dress while Pitt opted for a classic black three-piece suit and tie as they posed together on the carpet ahead of the Heart of the Beast screening.

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Brad Pitt Brings His New Movie to Spain

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Image of Brad Pitt returned to the San Sebastian International Film Festival 17 years after his last appearance at the event.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt returned to the San Sebastian International Film Festival 17 years after his last appearance at the event.

Pitt is in San Sebastian to promote Heart of the Beast, his latest collaboration with Fury director David Ayer.

The actor stars as retired Special Forces officer James Belmont, who becomes stranded in the Alaskan wilderness alongside his combat dog following a plane crash. The survival thriller hits theaters September 25.

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Ines de Ramon Supports Brad Pitt's Latest Project

Image of Ines de Ramon supported her boyfriend in a sheer green lace gown as the pair posed together at the screening.
Source: MEGA

Ines de Ramon supported her boyfriend in a sheer green lace gown as the pair posed together at the screening.

de Ramon has remained by Pitt's side throughout his latest promotional appearances.

The couple also attended a Heart of the Beast premiere in Franklin, Tenn., earlier this month before traveling to Spain for the film festival.

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Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Continue Their Stylish Outing

Image of The San Sebastian appearance marked another high-profile date night for the couple.
Source: MEGA

The San Sebastian appearance marked another high-profile date night for the couple.

The pair appeared relaxed as they posed together in front of photographers at Wednesday night's screening.

Pitt and de Ramon have been romantically linked since late 2022 and have gradually become more comfortable making high-profile appearances together.

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Brad Pitt Draws a Crowd in San Sebastian

Image of Brad Pitt received an enthusiastic welcome in San Sebastian.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt received an enthusiastic welcome in San Sebastian.

Pitt's arrival at the festival generated plenty of excitement among fans, some of whom reportedly waited outside his hotel for hours, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Hollywood star.

The actor spent time greeting the crowd, taking selfies and signing autographs after arriving in San Sebastian with de Ramon.

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