'So Desperate': Bradley Cooper Accused of Faking Tearful Interview About Leonard Bernstein to Help Him Win an Oscar for 'Maestro'

When the dad-of-one, 49, was asked if he misses Bernstein, he replied, "Oh, yeah. It’s hard to talk about."

"I don’t know. We shared something very special," he continued on CBS Sunday Morning while tearing up. "It’s hard to even articulate, but he was with me, certainly, throughout the entire time [filming]. I really do feel like I know him."

Adding to the awkwardness of the situation was the fact that The Hangover star was sitting next to Bernstein's grown children.