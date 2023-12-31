Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting Quite Serious': 'They Are With One Another a Lot'
Taking next steps?
According to a recent source, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s relationship is more than just a fling.
“Gigi and Bradley are actually getting quite serious,” the insider spilled of the supermodel and the actor.
“Despite keeping a very low profile, they are with one another a lot, often meeting up late and spending the night together,” they added of the pair, who were first romantically linked in October. “Obviously, they’re both super busy, but they really go out of their way to make time to see each other.”
Both Hadid and Cooper share children with their former flames, which has apparently brought them together, according to another insider.
"They’ve bonded over that," the source said of Hadid, who shares 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex Zayn Malik, 30, and Cooper, who shares daughter Lea de Seine, 6, with ex Irina Shayk. "They both have a connection to Pennsylvania, as well: Bradley’s from there, and Gigi has a home there. They like the same restaurants. It’s pretty crazy how much they have in common."
The insider then referenced Hadid’s previous fling with Leonardo DiCaprio, noting the romance was "a little complicated," but "apparently there are no hard feelings between them."
"While Gigi had fun with Leo, it’s no secret that he’s not the commitment type," the insider added.
Cooper, however, is supposedly ready to settle down.
"He’s not a player. He actually wants a long-term relationship," they continued. "This romance could go the distance."
Another plus to the blonde beauty’s relationship with the Silver Linings Playbook star is Shayk’s approval of Hadid.
"Gigi and Irina are friends — they’d never get into such pettiness. In fact, Irina is on very friendly terms with Bradley and approves of Gigi dating him," a separate source spilled.
Yet another insider noted: "Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry. Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings. Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently and were bonding over their daughters when Bradley asked her out."
Despite the sources’ claims, social media users still think Hadid choosing to start things with Cooper was a bad idea.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"You just don’t date your friend’s ex, period," one person penned, as another wrote, "Things are bound to get messy."
Life & Style reported on Hadid and Cooper's relationship.