Russell Brand Paid $68,000 by RFK Jr.'s Campaign to Appear at Tennessee Event Before Endorsing Donald Trump

In a recent episode of his podcast, the controversial comedian had a conversation with RNC spokesperson Elizabeth Pipko, where they delved into Trump's trial and subsequent conviction.

Brand claimed, "In a straight choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, if you care about democracy, if you care about freedom, I don’t know how you could do anything other than vote for Donald Trump for precisely the reasons that they claim that you can’t."

“They act as if a vote for Donald Trump is almost like you’re directly voting for Armageddon, like you see hysterical performances outside of courtrooms, endless MSNBC bombast," Brand continued. "But I’m starting to think that no, a greater threat to democracy is this kind of technological feudalism, that tells you that it cares about you and that it’s protecting vulnerable people, all the while increasing censorship, increasing the funding of wars, increasing the division between ordinary Americans.”

