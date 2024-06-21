Russell Brand Paid $68,000 by RFK Jr.'s Campaign to Appear at Tennessee Event Before Endorsing Donald Trump
Disgraced actor and comedian Russell Brand was reportedly paid nearly $70,000 to appear at a campaign event for presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last month — but has since endorsed Donald Trump for 2024.
Kennedy's campaign reportedly spent over $68,000 to cover Brand's travel expenses and that of his crew for the event in Nashville, Tennessee, where the comedian performed alongside other celebrities like Rob Schneider and Jim Breuer.
During his set, Brand shared conspiracy theories that resonated with Kennedy's anti-vaxxer supporters, despite the controversial nature of his claims.
This move raised eyebrows considering Brand's alleged endorsement of Trump on his podcast "Stay Free with Russell Brand" just a few weeks later.
The British actor, known for his unconventional views, has been vocal about his opinions on various platforms, including his online shows and podcasts, where he criticizes coronavirus mandates and vaccine requirements.
RFK Jr, who some consider an outsider candidate, had previously appeared on Brand's podcast, suggesting a connection between the two figures.
Although Brand stopped short of explicitly endorsing Trump, he expressed puzzlement over why freedom-loving Americans would opt for President Joe Biden in the upcoming election. He further voiced concerns over what he perceived as disdain toward Trump supporters by liberal factions, accusing them of weaponizing the legal system against those with different political views.
- Russell Brand Investigation Finds That Complaints Over the Star Making Female Colleagues 'Uncomfortable' Were Never 'Adequately Addressed'
- Russell Brand Believes 'Freedom-Loving Americans' Should Vote for Donald Trump Over Joe Biden in Upcoming Election
- Russell Brand Reveals His Newborn Son Underwent Heart Surgery as Bombshell Sexual Assault Allegations Surfaced
In a recent episode of his podcast, the controversial comedian had a conversation with RNC spokesperson Elizabeth Pipko, where they delved into Trump's trial and subsequent conviction.
Brand claimed, "In a straight choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, if you care about democracy, if you care about freedom, I don’t know how you could do anything other than vote for Donald Trump for precisely the reasons that they claim that you can’t."
“They act as if a vote for Donald Trump is almost like you’re directly voting for Armageddon, like you see hysterical performances outside of courtrooms, endless MSNBC bombast," Brand continued. "But I’m starting to think that no, a greater threat to democracy is this kind of technological feudalism, that tells you that it cares about you and that it’s protecting vulnerable people, all the while increasing censorship, increasing the funding of wars, increasing the division between ordinary Americans.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, the alleged sexual assaulter recently took a strong stand against the disdain and "snobbery" exhibited by liberals towards Trump supporters, accusing the former president's opponents of unfairly criminalizing him.
The comedian suggested the "weaponization of the legal system" poses a more significant threat to democracy than the projected image of Trump as a strongman figure.