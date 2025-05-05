Braless Miley Cyrus Flaunts Her Ripped Abs in Edgy Leather Look at 2025 Met Gala
Give Miley Cyrus her flowers.
The pop star, 32, was a standout at the 2025 Met Gala as she went braless in a leather, crocodile crop top and long skirt from Alaia.
The former Hannah Montana star accessorized the look with a chunky gold necklace, hoop earrings, dark shades and a long braid in a tribute to the evening's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."
Cyrus bared her toned tummy and belly button piercing in the edgy design as she flashed a smile for the paparazzi.
The "Flowers" singer has been choosing leather looks a lot lately, including for a Maybelline shoot in Long Island City on Wednesday, April 23. Cyrus wore an oversized leather moto jacket, complemented by tights, a mini skirt and high boots.
The Grammy Award winner will be releasing her new album, Something Beautiful, on May 30, featuring 13 new songs. Among the new tracks are "Prelude," "Something Beautiful" and "End of the World," which have already been released as singles.
In the "End of the World" music video, Cyrus laid on the ground, leaned on a drum set and danced around in a green sequin frock.
The pop powerhouse belted out, "Let’s spend the dollars you’ve been saving on a Mercedes Benz/ And throw a party like McCartney with some help from our friends/ Yeah let’s go down to Malibu and watch the sun fade out once more/ Show me how you’d hold me if tomorrow was coming for sure."
Her LP will be accompanied by a "pop opera" film, deemed "a unique visual experience fueled by fantasy."
Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, recently made headlines for his unlikely romance with model Elizabeth Hurley.
The couple hard-launched their relationship with a photo of them hugging, posted to Instagram on Easter Sunday. Since then, they have packed on the PDA on social media, including an April 30 photo of them kissing.
The country crooner added his song "Missing You" to the post, to which the Gossip Girl alum commented, "❤️you xx." Billy Ray replied with a red-heart emoji as well.
Elizabeth's son, Damian, added, "Awwww," to the comments section.
Four days earlier, Elizabeth shared another sweet snapshot of them hugging amid the trees and taking a drive with a dog beside them.
Billy Ray was previously married to Cindy Smith, Tish Cyrus (Miley's mom) and Firerose. He divorced his latest wife in August 2024 after a lengthy legal battle.