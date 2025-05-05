Braless Miley Cyrus Flaunts Her Ripped Abs in Edgy Leather Look at 2025 Met Gala

The former Hannah Montana star accessorized the look with a chunky gold necklace, hoop earrings, dark shades and a long braid in a tribute to the evening's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Cyrus bared her toned tummy and belly button piercing in the edgy design as she flashed a smile for the paparazzi.

The "Flowers" singer has been choosing leather looks a lot lately, including for a Maybelline shoot in Long Island City on Wednesday, April 23. Cyrus wore an oversized leather moto jacket, complemented by tights, a mini skirt and high boots.