Anderson Cooper Spits Out His Drink After Gayle King Asks Raunchy Question About Threesomes
Anderson Cooper was stunned by Gayle King's raunchy question for Andy Cohen.
During the Monday, December 11, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the CBS Mornings anchor, 68, made the CNN star, 56, spit out his drink while playing a racy game about their romantic preferences.
When the Bravo boss, 55, asked the two media personalities about "bringing a third into the bedroom," Cooper made it clear he would never.
"Oh really?" Cohen skeptically asked the journalist as if he knew otherwise. "I forgot we're on TV."
While everyone moved on from the topic until the end of the game, King did not. "Andy, can I ask why you know that Anderson is open to threesomes in the bedroom?" the Oprah Magazine editor asked the host while Cooper spat water everywhere in shock.
"You OK, dear?" King asked Cooper as he continued to laugh before she joked, "Clean up on aisle three!"
"The control room is freaking out in my ear because they know I'm silently freaking out," Cohen said before giving Oprah Winfrey's best friend the answer she had been looking for, "Just because… mother's intuition."
This was far from the first time Cohen and Cooper have been questioned about threesomes. "We could have some good threesomes, me and Anderson," The Real Housewives producer told Sherri Shepherd during an appearance on her talk show. "That is what it would take because we are truly just friends."
While they may not be a trio anytime soon, the duo has been gearing up for their highly anticipated New Year's Eve broadcast for CNN — which will hopefully include alcohol.
"Hopefully, I will not be sneaking it," Cohen said in a recent interview. "I haven't heard anything yet, but come on, they need to let us drink. It's New Year's Eve. That didn't go well last year in terms of viewer happiness about us drinking. People really cared and I hope CNN gives the people what they want. Give the daddies some juice!"
Cohen got into a bit of an issue after he called Ryan Seacrest and the people appearing on the ABC broadcast "losers."
"I mean, with all due [respect], if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing. I'm sorry," he said live on air.
Cohen later apologized on his radio show, explaining, "The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy. And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it."
