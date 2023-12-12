Anderson Cooper Spits Out His Drink After Gayle King Asks Raunchy Question About Threesomes

When the Bravo boss, 55, asked the two media personalities about "bringing a third into the bedroom," Cooper made it clear he would never.

"Oh really?" Cohen skeptically asked the journalist as if he knew otherwise. "I forgot we're on TV."

While everyone moved on from the topic until the end of the game, King did not. "Andy, can I ask why you know that Anderson is open to threesomes in the bedroom?" the Oprah Magazine editor asked the host while Cooper spat water everywhere in shock.