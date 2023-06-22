Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Believes Her Late Mother's 'Spirit' Is Appearing in Photos: Watch

"It's breathtaking and amazing," the blonde beauty gushed. "It is my mother in spirit."

The model captioned the touching post, "Your loved ones never leave you 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️."

Many of her followers were in awe, with one commenting on the Instagram video, "😍I believe it 😇💗."

"Your mom certainly had a gift while here and I believe with all of my being that she connects from the beyond…" said another. "It’s always been about understanding the language that connects us, not whether it exists. She knew that."