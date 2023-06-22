Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Believes Her Late Mother's 'Spirit' Is Appearing in Photos: Watch
Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi believes in the afterlife.
In an Instagram video from Tuesday, June 20, the star, 37, explained a weird occurence that made her think the Grease lead — who passed from breast cancer in August 2022 — was communicating with her from beyond the grave.
"Before my mom crossed, she said, 'I promise you if I can, I will show up as an orb.' And her favorite color was aqua," she explained. "About a week after she passed, I was walking with my phone and my phone took a photo. I didn't take it. I looked at it, and I saw this blue thing flying around [my dog's] head."
She then showed the orb in question and added that she also noticed the suspicious object in a snap she took of her stepmother, Nancy Chuda.
"It's breathtaking and amazing," the blonde beauty gushed. "It is my mother in spirit."
The model captioned the touching post, "Your loved ones never leave you 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️."
Many of her followers were in awe, with one commenting on the Instagram video, "😍I believe it 😇💗."
"Your mom certainly had a gift while here and I believe with all of my being that she connects from the beyond…" said another. "It’s always been about understanding the language that connects us, not whether it exists. She knew that."
After the actress passed away at age 73, Lattanzi shared that fans' outpouring of support was like a "life raft" for her.
"It has felt like a big hug from the universe. I’m very grateful for all of the people who reached out to us and extended their heart and their connection," she noted at the time.
"I love my mom more than anything," the singer added. "She’s my mama, you know? She’s not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people."
Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, 71, seems to believe in the afterlife as well, revealing on The Today Show that he sometimes feels her in their house "late at night or early in the morning."