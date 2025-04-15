Brian Austin Green Reveals He Had Emergency Surgery for 'Perforated Appendix': 'On the Road to Recovery'
Brian Austin Green is opening up about a recent health scare that landed him in the hospital.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to Instagram to share a video update, letting fans know he doing fine after dealing with a serious appendix issues.
“Hey everybody. And I haven't been here for a while. Last week I started feeling some pain in my stomach. I ended up going to the emergency room, and I had a perforated appendix not quite burst, but just before,” Green explained. “I went to a couple of different emergency rooms in the valley around where I live. It was really, really crowded. So, I ended up leaving. I went to the emergency room for Providence Cedars-Sinai [Tarzana Medical Center].”
“I'm on the road to recovery. It's not an easy process. This is my first surgery — first major surgery. I've had small ones,” the Beautiful Disaster actor added.
Green also praised the team who helped him through it.
“They were fantastic. They're fantastic,” he said of the hospital staff. “They got me in right away. Got me right into surgery. The Aftercare was phenomenal. I mean, when I tell you every single person that was there was incredibly kind.”
“And loving and supportive and helpful. I mean, it's every single person. I just want to send a shout out to them. I think, you know, when you find great places with great people and they work really hard for you, they deserve a shout out. So that's what I'm doing,” he continued. “Everyone at the hospital. Thank you so much for everything that you did and for taking care of me.”
While Green is focusing on his recovery, his fiancée, Sharna Burgess, is giving fans a peek into their family life — and the sweet bond their blended crew shares.
The Dancing With the Stars pro posted a carousel of family moments on Instagram, featuring their 2-year-old son Zion, along with Green’s kids with ex-wife Megan Fox — Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8. (He also shares son Kassius Lijah, 23, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.)
In one adorable photo, Zion laid on a towel, legs wrapped around an older sibling as they relaxed at the beach. Another heartwarming pic shows Zion and Journey outside in matching navy outfits. Journey hugged his little brother from behind, all smiles.
Meanwhile, Fox and her ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly welcomed a baby girl earlier this year in March. Green — who was married to Fox from 2010 to 2020 — shared his thoughts about the new arrival in an interview with People.
"They're super excited. We're all super excited and it's coming soon and Megan is going to be an amazing mother to this baby as well, and I can't wait to hear about it," he said, speaking about his kids' reaction. "And I of course wish her the absolute best."
"The kids are incredibly excited, Sharna's excited. We're excited for Zane to spend time with the baby," Green continued. "We're excited to all come together and bond over it. It's an amazing time."