HEALTH Brian Austin Green Reveals He Had Emergency Surgery for 'Perforated Appendix': 'On the Road to Recovery' Source: MEGA Brian Austin Green opened up about getting emergency surgery.

Brian Austin Green is opening up about a recent health scare that landed him in the hospital. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to Instagram to share a video update, letting fans know he doing fine after dealing with a serious appendix issues.

“Hey everybody. And I haven't been here for a while. Last week I started feeling some pain in my stomach. I ended up going to the emergency room, and I had a perforated appendix not quite burst, but just before,” Green explained. “I went to a couple of different emergency rooms in the valley around where I live. It was really, really crowded. So, I ended up leaving. I went to the emergency room for Providence Cedars-Sinai [Tarzana Medical Center].”

“I'm on the road to recovery. It's not an easy process. This is my first surgery — first major surgery. I've had small ones,” the Beautiful Disaster actor added.

Green also praised the team who helped him through it. “They were fantastic. They're fantastic,” he said of the hospital staff. “They got me in right away. Got me right into surgery. The Aftercare was phenomenal. I mean, when I tell you every single person that was there was incredibly kind.”

“And loving and supportive and helpful. I mean, it's every single person. I just want to send a shout out to them. I think, you know, when you find great places with great people and they work really hard for you, they deserve a shout out. So that's what I'm doing,” he continued. “Everyone at the hospital. Thank you so much for everything that you did and for taking care of me.”

Source: MEGA Brian Austin Green's fiancée, Sharna Burgess, recently posted sweet family photos with his kids.

In one adorable photo, Zion laid on a towel, legs wrapped around an older sibling as they relaxed at the beach. Another heartwarming pic shows Zion and Journey outside in matching navy outfits. Journey hugged his little brother from behind, all smiles.

Source: MEGA Brian Austin Green previously shared how excited he was when his ex Megan Fox welcomed her baby girl.

