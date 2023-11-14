Fox News Star Defends Donald Trump After He Messes Up and Believes Barack Obama Is President in Rambling Speech
Fox News star Brian Kilmeade came to Donald Trump's defense after the latter said Barack Obama is president — not Joe Biden.
“They say it’s gaffes. He says Obama; I corrected him on that. I said, ‘You mean Biden?’ He goes, ‘No, Obama is running this White House,'" he stated.
"He’s convinced of it,” he concluded before acknowledging, “There’s no proof of that.”
The TV personality also brought up an interview he did with Trump for his radio show in which the former president kept talking about Obama.
"Well, you mean President Biden. So but right now," he said, to which Kilmeade asked, "What do you mean?"
"You know Obama and Biden. But Obama is Biden’s boss. Guess you didn’t really know that," the reality star replied. "I don’t think I don’t think Biden knows what’s happening, to be honest with you. I think Obama is calling these shots, and he’s always felt this way about Iran. There’s no question about that. No, I think Obama and Obama’s people certainly are calling the shots, not Biden."
- Donald Trump Resists Saying President Joe Biden 'Looks Like He's In A Cognitive Decline': 'I Don't Think It's Appropriate'
- Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Calls Donald Trump 'Insane' for Attacking Kayleigh McEnany in Latest Rant
- Donald Trump Is Making a 'Huge Political Miscalculation' by Skipping Upcoming Republican Debate, Former Colleague Kayleigh McEnany Insists
This is hardly the first time the theory that Obama is allegedly controlling Biden has been brought up.
As OK! previously reported, Ted Cruz agrees with Kilmeade as well.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I think that's very serious. It's been my view for a long time that Barack Obama has been the person pulling the strings behind Joe Biden. Joe Biden is clearly not up to it. I think Obama is the one making the decisions and [David] Axelrod is Obama's right hand. And we've seen for the last six months, more and more warning signs that the Democrats are getting scared. Biden is not up to it. Even with his diminished capacity, they don't think he can do it. I sat on my podcast three months ago, ‘Verdict with Ted Cruz,'" the senator said on FOX & Friends on Monday, November 6.
"I predicted that there was a very real chance the Democrats would jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama and that they'd do it at the convention next summer. I think the chances of that are rising every day," he continued.