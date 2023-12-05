Brian Laundrie Texted Gabby Petito's Parents From Her Phone After He Murdered Her to Deceive Them Into Thinking She Was Alive
More details are coming to light about how Brian Laundrie tried to cover up his crime after killing fiancée Gabby Petito in 2021.
In an amended complaint filed on Thursday, November 30, Petito's parents claimed Laundrie used her phone to send texts to make it appear she was still alive.
According to the emotional distress complaint — which Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt filed against Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie — Brian informed his parents on August 29 that his fiancée was "gone."
Later that day, his parents spoke to their lawyer.
However, two days before contacting his parents — the same day Brian likely strangled Gabby to death — he sent Schmidt a message from her phone that referred to Gabby's "grandfather, Stan, by name." Her dad thought the text was odd since his daughter "never called her grandfather by his name."
The same day Brian told his family that his fiancée was "gone," he sent another text from Gabby's phone to her parents that said "there was no service in Yosemite Park in an effort to deceive Nichole Schmidt into believing that Gabrielle Petito was still alive," the court documents revealed.
As OK! reported, Gabby's body was eventually found in Wyoming that September, though Brian was on the run.
The following month, authorities found his remains in Florida and stated he died via a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His journal was also found at the scene, and inside, he confessed to killing his fiancée.
Brian claimed the blonde beauty was suffering from "extreme pain" due to an injury.
"I ended her life, I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made," he admitted. "I panicked. I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn't go on without her."
Gabby's parents also filed a lawsuit against Moab, Utah, police, claiming they failed Gabby when they investigated her and Brian during their road trip after receiving a call about a domestic dispute.
After talking to the couple, no action was taken, and instead of describing the scene as a domestic violence incident, the cops referred to it "as a mental and emotional break," pointing to Petito's "severe anxiety."
Gabby admitted to hitting Brian, though they never looked into why she had a scratch on her cheek.
The police also never spoke to the 911 caller who claimed they witnessed a man slapping a woman.
"While the full evidence has not yet been made public, when it is released, it will clearly show that if the officers had been properly trained and followed the law, Gabby would still be alive today," stated attorney James McConkie. "Failure to follow the law can have deadly consequence, as it did in this case.
