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Bridget Fonda Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss During Latest Outing

Photo of Bridget Fonda
Source: MEGA

Bridget Fonda showed off her slimmer figure during a recent Los Angeles outing.

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Sept. 24 2026, Updated 6:14 a.m. ET

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Bridget Fonda showed off her slimmer figure during a recent outing in Los Angeles.

Images obtained by the Daily Mail showcased the retired actress, 62, on Tuesday, September 22, keeping her look casual in a black shirt, loose-fitting black trousers, and an oversized white button-up.

She finished the outfit with white sneakers and carried a black tote bag.

Fonda’s latest appearance came after she was seen during another Los Angeles outing earlier this month while spending time with friends for lunch.

Her recent appearances have brought renewed attention to her reported 100lb weight loss transformation.

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Bridget Fonda’s Weight Loss Drew Attention

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Image of Bridget Fonda continued to draw attention for her reported weight loss.
Source: MEGA

Bridget Fonda continued to draw attention for her reported weight loss.

In February, Southern California weight specialist Dr. Wilks told the Daily Mail, offering his thoughts on Fonda’s transformation.

He said, "It looks like she has definitely lost more weight in the last two months, and possibly has dropped as much as 100lbs in the past year."

Wilks also discussed what may have contributed to the change.

"She could have taken a diabetes drug like GLP-1 which can be found in Zepbound and Ozempic. That would explain the rapid and consistent weight loss," he said.

"But if she dropped the pounds naturally there really is only one way she could have done it: by dramatically decreasing sugar, carbs and dairy," he added.

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Image of Bridget Fonda’s reported weight loss was discussed in relation to metabolic balance.
Source: MEGA

Bridget Fonda’s reported weight loss was discussed in relation to metabolic balance.

Fonda's weight loss was also discussed by functional nutritionist Monica Partier in October 2025.

Partier pointed to several areas that could play a role in achieving metabolic balance.

"It's important to look at hormone levels, gut health, nutrient deficiencies, obesogens, and chronic stress," he said.

Partier also suggested that GLP-1 medications and diet could have contributed to Fonda's reported weight loss.

However, Fonda herself has not publicly confirmed whether she used medication or followed a specific diet to lose weight.

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Bridget Fonda Stepped Away From Acting

Image of Bridget Fonda starred in films including 'Single White Female,' 'Jackie Brown' and 'Lake Placid' during her acting career.
Source: MEGA

Bridget Fonda starred in films including 'Single White Female,' 'Jackie Brown' and 'Lake Placid' during her acting career.

Bridget is the daughter of the late actor Peter Fonda and the niece of Jane Fonda.

She began acting as a child, making her film debut in the 1969 movie Easy Rider, which starred her father alongside Jack Nicholson and Dennis Hopper.

She later appeared in You Can't Hurry Love (1988) and Scandal (1989), earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the latter.

In 1990, she appeared in The Godfather Part III.

Her other credits included Single White Female (1992), It Could Happen To You (1994), Jackie Brown (1997), A Simple Plan (1998), Lake Placid (1999) and Kiss Of The Dragon (2001).

Image of Bridget Fonda was spotted in Los Angeles as she remained away from acting, after a 2003 car accident.
Source: MEGA

Bridget Fonda was spotted in Los Angeles as she remained away from acting, after a 2003 car accident.

Bridget's final screen appearance came in the 2002 television film Snow Queen.

She stepped away from acting after a 2003 car accident in which she fractured a vertebra.

That same year, she married composer Danny Elfman.

The couple shares a son, Oliver, 21.

In 2023, Bridget was asked about a possible return to Hollywood while at the Los Angeles International Airport.

"No," Bridget stated at the time.

"I don't think so, it's too nice being a civilian," she said.

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