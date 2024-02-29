Brielle Biermann's Fiancé Billy Seidl Asked Her Adopted Dad Kroy for His Blessing Before He Proposed
Despite the family drama, Brielle Biermann and Kroy Biermann are still close.
After Kim Zolciak's eldest daughter, 27, announced her engagement to baseball player Billy Seidl, 25, Brielle revealed the athlete asked her adopted father, 38, for her hand in marriage before getting down on one knee.
"Yes, [Seidl] asked Kroy," the Bravo offspring said in a Wednesday, February 28, Instagram Q&A. "He actually asked Kroy awhile ago."
Despite the happy life update, Brielle insisted she and Billy were not rushing down the aisle anytime soon. "The second we got engaged everybody was like, ‘When’s the wedding?’" she revealed.
"And I am like, ‘What? I just got engaged! I haven’t even thought about that. I don’t really know what the plan is. I’m just trying to enjoy this engagement life,'" Brielle made clear.
The social media star's engagement comes after the end of her parents' marriage and their year of financial hurdles. As OK! previously reported, Kroy first filed for divorce from The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, in May 2023. However, the former pair reconciled briefly during the summer only for the former NFL star to file again in August.
- Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Engaged to Baseball Player Billy Seidl Amid Family Chaos
- Kroy Biermann Admits He Sees 'Pain, Mistakes and Heartache' When Looking Back on His Life After Kim Zolciak Split: 'One Day at a Time'
- Brielle Biermann Praises 'Best Dad' Kroy Biermann as Athlete 'Moves Forward' With Kim Zolciak Divorce
"The saddest part is how excited and hopeful the kids get, only to have the good times come crashing down again because the calm only lasts a little while," a source said of their children — which includes Brielle, Ariana, 22, who was also adopted by Kroy, as well as their minor children Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10 — dealing with their roller-coaster relationship.
"It’s this toxic cycle where they get into huge, scary fights and then make up and things are good for a little while," the insider added. "When things are good, they’re all over each other."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
To make matters worse, Zolciak and Biermann had to beg a judge to not foreclose on their Georgia mansion after being hit with numerous lawsuits over unpaid bills and a hefty tax lien. "I am writing this affidavit today with a sense of urgency and a sincere request for your understanding and assistance in a matter of great importance to my family," the "Tardy for the Party" singer wrote in a letter to the judge.
"Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devasting consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless," she added. "We understand the gravity of this situation."