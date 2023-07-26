Britney Spears Reignites Family Feud After Accusing Her Estranged Parents and Sister of Lying
Britney Spears is putting her estranged family in their place before she is expected to unleash her wrath on her parents and sister in her tell-all tome.
The princess of pop took to Instagram Tuesday, July 25, to throw not-so-subtle shade at her family, even though she appeared to reconcile with her mom, Lynne Spears, and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.
Britney is set to release her memoir, The Woman in Me, on Tuesday, October 24, and according to the musician, she will be sharing nothing but the truth after she was unable to speak on the abuse she endured during her 13-year conservatorship.
"A week with my fasting book 📕 and things have turned around 🙈🙈👍🏼 !!!," she captioned the post featuring Spears showing off her curves in a red bikini and heels.
"I love sharing and telling the truth because if I said sorry we lied like my family does … I wouldn’t be able to touch the hearts of so many GOOD PEOPLE 🙊 !!!" she wrote, taking direct aim at her dad, Jamie Spears, Lynne, Jamie Lynn and Bryan Spears.
Though Britney didn't clarify on the lies her family has already spread, she has called them out several times in the past for their declarations of trying to help her during her legal bind and for sharing stories about the "Toxic" songstress.
Aside from Britney accusing her younger sister of selling her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, at her expense, as the Zoey 101 alum mentioned her sibling more than 300 times in the 210-page book, the "Gimme More" singer claimed Jamie Lynn was "lying" in her book — a move she called "kind of insane."
Addressing her upset via social media amid their already-ongoing public feud, Britney wrote: "It's like you're going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad !!! And if I wasn't your sister I would believe everything you're saying in your interviews ... you're actually believable !!! It's scary !!!"
Britney has also gone after her brother, Bryan Spears, in the past, claiming he “never even let me have a sip” of his alcoholic beverage during her Las Vegas residency.
And while her thoughts on Jamie are clear — as she accused the former conservator of estate of "conservatorship abuse" — Britney has also taken aim at the sisters' mom for the role she played in the whole ordeal.
Last summer, Britney claimed her mom was involved in planning the conservatorship but "acted like [she] had no idea what was going on."
"You abused me," she declared, directly speaking to her mom in her Instagram post.
Following years of estrangement, however, it seems the mother-daughter duo was on the road to getting their relationship back on track. As OK! reported, Lynne recently visited Britney in California, marking the first time they had seen each other in three years.
Britney gushed that she and her mom were working on their relationship earlier this summer, with Lynne now on a mission to reunite her daughters.