Britney Spears Fans Verbally Attack Timbaland Over His 'Malicious' Comments About Pop Star's Bombshell Memoir
Timbaland got in trouble with Britney Spears fans after he said her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake should have made the pop star keep quiet about their romance when writing her memoir, The Woman in Me, which was released on October 24.
“I wanted to call and say, ‘JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that,'” he quipped while talking at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., for “Sounds Architects: A Producer Conversation” on October 30. “You know what? We live in the age of social media and … everybody want[s] to go viral. I get it because that’s the way you make money [is to] go viral.”
Fans were quick to defend the "Toxic" singer, 41, especially after she didn't hold back in her tell-all book.
“Timbaland saying that Justin Timberlake should have put a ‘muzzle’ on Britney is actually INSANE considering Britney has been treated like a caged animal for the past 13 years,” one person wrote, referring to her conservatorship, while another said, “d--- Timbo, we were all rooting for you."
A third person fumed, “In light of her life’s events, this screams misogyny and is so malicious and nasty.”
As OK! previously reported, the pop star divulged several intimate details about her relationship with Timberlake, 42, including how she got an abortion.
"Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," she wrote. "I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision ... And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."
As a result, the "Mirrors" crooner has kept silent after the book was released and was spotted jetting off to Mexico with his family.
"Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney's memoir," a source said of the actor, who is married to Jessica Biel and share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, with the actress.
"In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past," the insider continued.