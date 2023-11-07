OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Fans Verbally Attack Timbaland Over His 'Malicious' Comments About Pop Star's Bombshell Memoir

timbaland says britney spears should be muzzled by justin timberlake pp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 7 2023, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Timbaland got in trouble with Britney Spears fans after he said her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake should have made the pop star keep quiet about their romance when writing her memoir, The Woman in Me, which was released on October 24.

Article continues below advertisement
timbaland faces backlash saying justin timberlake muzzle britney spears pp
Source: mega

Timbaland made it clear he's on Justin Timberlake's side.

“I wanted to call and say, ‘JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that,'” he quipped while talking at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., for “Sounds Architects: A Producer Conversation” on October 30. “You know what? We live in the age of social media and … everybody want[s] to go viral. I get it because that’s the way you make money [is to] go viral.”

Fans were quick to defend the "Toxic" singer, 41, especially after she didn't hold back in her tell-all book.

Article continues below advertisement
timbaland justin timberlake mtv awards
Source: mega

Timbaland said Justin Timberlake should have made Britney Spears keep quiet about their romance when writing the book.

“Timbaland saying that Justin Timberlake should have put a ‘muzzle’ on Britney is actually INSANE considering Britney has been treated like a caged animal for the past 13 years,” one person wrote, referring to her conservatorship, while another said, “d--- Timbo, we were all rooting for you."

A third person fumed, “In light of her life’s events, this screams misogyny and is so malicious and nasty.”

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlake britney spears
Source: mega

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears started dated in 1999.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

As OK! previously reported, the pop star divulged several intimate details about her relationship with Timberlake, 42, including how she got an abortion.

"Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," she wrote. "I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision ... And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

Article continues below advertisement

As a result, the "Mirrors" crooner has kept silent after the book was released and was spotted jetting off to Mexico with his family.

"Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney's memoir," a source said of the actor, who is married to Jessica Biel and share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, with the actress.

justin timberlake britney spears split pic
Source: mega

Britney Spears wrote about her relationship with Justin Timberlake in the book.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past," the insider continued.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.