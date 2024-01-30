Britney Spears Flaunts Her Cleavage After Apologizing to Ex-Boyfriend Justin Timberlake and Praising His New Song: Photos
Britney Spears will keep on dancing "Till the World Ends."
On Monday night, January 29, the Princess of Pop blessed her fans with yet another video showing off her groovy moves.
In the clip, Spears donned a stylish black mini dress featuring a silver rhinestone trim around the neckline and paired the design with black high heels. She accessorized the ensemble with earrings and a thin black choker necklace layered on top of a dainty chain.
The "Toxic" singer flaunted her body to the tune of Eddie Money's "Take Me Home Tonight." On multiple occasions, Spears even squeezed her cleavage while staring into the camera.
The outfit appeared to have detachable sleeves, as one post showcased the strapless silhouette while she sported long sleeves with the same mini dress in another upload.
"I was born in the ‘80s!!! ‘80s baby!!! 8 sideways is divinity!!! Goes on forever 🌹🤦🏼♀️🌹!!! Psss infinity ♾️ and divinity kinda mean the same thing 🤔🤦🏼♀️🌹♾️!!!" Spears captioned the post, likely in reference to Money's 1986 classic song she was dancing to.
Spears' cleavage-baring upload came just hours after she said sorry via social media to her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake for dropping several bombshells about their relationship in her tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, which was released in October 2023.
"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry," the "Circus" hitmaker expressed while sharing a clip from Timberlake's recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???" Spears added after her own fans purposely streamed her 2011 single also titled "Selfish" out of spite.
She concluded of another one of his tunes: "Ps 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too."
Timberlake made a guest appearance on Jimmy Fallon's late night talk show to promote his new album, and while on live television, the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer also revealed his world tour.
The Friends With Benefits actor previously admitted he was "excited" about dropping a solo album for the first time in six years while speaking to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe.
"I think every artist probably says this, but it is my best work," Timberlake admitted, as he detailed the record's versatility in "moments that are incredibly honest, but also, there's a lot of f------- fun on this album."
"Some of the songs are more introspective and some of them are more what I think people know me for," he noted in regard to how he came up with the album's name, Everything I Thought I Was.