Britney Spears 'Gets a Huge Thrill Breaking Any and Every Rule She Can' After Strict Conservatorship: Source
It's her prerogative!
Ever since Britney Spears was freed from her dad's abusive conservatorship in late 2021, the singer takes every chance she gets to push the envelope.
Fans are all too familiar with the superstar's eyebrow-raising social media posts, which often feature the star showing off risqué dance moves in revealing outfits.
The pop star, 42, also has a tendency to upload naked shots in which she covers her private areas with emojis.
While people assumed Spears was taking the seductive snaps in her own home, an insider claimed she also ditches apparel when she visits the Four Seasons Westlake Village in California.
"They’ve spoken to her countless times and told her she needs to stay covered up in public areas or risk being asked to leave," the source told a magazine of how staffers are handling the singer's outings to the pool and spa. "They had to enforce their policies because too many people were making complaints."
The mom-of-two doesn't seem to care about causing chaos, which may be a result of her newfound freedom.
"After so many years living under her dad’s control, Britney gets a huge thrill for breaking any and every rule she can!" the source declared.
The "Toxic" crooner touched on why she likes to upload saucy photos in her memoir, The Woman in Me.
"I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses," she wrote. "But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel s--- and taking my own picture."
However, it's not just Spears' photos that have turned heads, as she often captions her posts with alarming messages and confusing rants. In fact, in January, the Mickey Mouse Club alum admitted she loves "making people feel uncomfortable."
She followed up her confession with a random tangent about different types of salt.
"When people say we honestly don’t give a s--- … I'm like, 'why are you telling me ???' You think I give a flying ??? Cause the pick me cards are in the kitchen and this b---- chooses SALT 🧂!!!" she said. "I love you all !!! There’s honestly so many different kinds of salt 🧂 y'all !!! The other day I tried pink salt and it was really sweet !!! I absolutely hated it … it came from Maui … I’m not sure if they sell that exact one in California !!!"
She concluded the odd post with, "It translates to what makes it better … well I don’t hear a f------ thing with salt 🧂 !!!"
Star reported on Spears' affinity for breaking rules.