Britney Spears 'Gets a Huge Thrill Breaking Any and Every Rule She Can' After Strict Conservatorship: Source

Fans are all too familiar with the superstar's eyebrow-raising social media posts, which often feature the star showing off risqué dance moves in revealing outfits.

The pop star, 42, also has a tendency to upload naked shots in which she covers her private areas with emojis.

While people assumed Spears was taking the seductive snaps in her own home, an insider claimed she also ditches apparel when she visits the Four Seasons Westlake Village in California.