Britney Spears Did NOT Crack Her Head Open During Blowout Argument With Sam Asghari: Source
False claims?
A source recently spilled that Britney Spears did not "crack her head open" during a fight with soon-to-be ex-husband Sam Asghari.
It was previously reported in Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair, which premiered on Thursday, August 24, that an "explosive" argument between the duo allegedly left the pop princess requiring medical care.
"She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open," reporter Harvey Levin alleged. "She needed stitches."
Despite these claims, a source told a news outlet that this information was false.
As OK! previously reported, since the pair's bombshell divorce was announced, sources have divulged why the "Toxic" singer and the personal trainer called it quits.
One insider alleged that the reason for many of the couple's blowout disagreements was Spears' refusal to go on a "regimented anti-anxiety and depression medication plan," similar to the one she had while in her 13-year conservatorship.
"Britney is not a well person without the correct medication," the source stated. "No matter what she told her conservatorship judge or assures fans, she needs stability through a very regimented program of meds."
"After she was released from the conservatorship, she attempted to move away from being reliant on medication," they added. "However, in the last year that has caused many issues with her behavior becoming erratic, violent and even dangerous."
While Spears wanted control of her own life, Asghari yearned for his then-wife to receive treatment.
"Sam urged her to seek more therapy and even find a psychotherapist, not from her past, who could help unpack her issues and stabilize her thoughts," the insider explained.
"He also has really pushed for her to return to a medication regime to overcome her anxiety and mood swings," they alleged. "But Britney's experience under the conservatorship has made her fearful and nervous of medication."
"When Sam pushed her on this it would lead to arguments. Britney would accuse him of being 'like my father and wanting control,'" the source noted. "Sam was pushed to the edge even though his intentions were good."
