Britney Spears Receives Mixed Reactions After Revealing Her 'First Jewelry Line' Is 'Coming Soon': 'Really Hope This Is Real'
Britney Spears is ready to add a new business venture to her resume, as her new jewelry line will be "coming soon!"
The Princess of Pop shared the announcement via Instagram on Sunday, November 3, after teasing fans about some "really exciting news" a few hours prior.
"My first jewelry line coming soon !!!" Spears captioned a photo of what appeared to be the brand's logo — which featured a light pink background with a matching rose and the name "B Tiny" written in cursive print.
"Delicate extremely different and one of a kind pieces !!! I’m so excited !!!" the "Toxic" singer, who also uploaded a video of herself modeling a hand chain from her new jewelry line, continued. "Realizing how cool it is to be an artist that can be passionate in so many different ways !!! B Tiny coming soon 🌷!!! Girls you’re gonna f------ love it !!!"
Fans — many of whom remain worried for Spears' well-being following the termination of her 13-year abusive conservatorship in November 2021 — had mixed reactions to the 42-year-old's new venture, as some were extremely supportive and others doubted the brand's potential.
"From posting about tiny things to creating a tiny jewelry line. Bless her heart," one admirer noticed of Spears, who frequently re-shares videos of miniature creations on social media, while another was still optimistic about the singer creating new music, stating: "I hope this makes tap into an old passion of hers if you know what I mean! But all in time, all in time!"
"Idk I'll support whatever she does," a third person declared via X (formerly named Twitter). "Although I don't ever wear jewelry. I've just never really liked wearing it don't really know why lol. I would if it's from Britney though just [because] I love her [so much]. She just doesn't want 2 come back to the music industry after everything."
A fourth fan praised: "Get money, Brit!!!!! I’m glad she is doing something different than a makeup, skin care, or haircare line. I just hope this jewelry line is promoted better than her lingerie line was. I still think she needs to bring that back."
Other supporters of Spears were skeptical about the intentions behind the "Circus" hitmaker launching a new jewelry brand, with one social media user insisting, "We won’t support this. Her just doing a hand pose with no legitimate photo shoot means she doesn’t wanna do this."
"I would have liked Britney doing a photo shoot promoting the new jewelry line to make it official and not like this. I really hope this is real but let’s just wait and see. Only time will tell!" another doubtful fan expressed.
Spears has yet to share when the jewelry line will drop, what the prices will look like, how many styles she will offer, etc.