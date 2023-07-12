Britney Spears Demands Public Apology After Getting Slapped by NBA Star's Security: 'No Woman Ever Deserves to Be Hit'
Britney Spears is speaking directly to fans about the recent troubling incident that left her horrified.
Instead of her usual lengthy Instagram captions, the princess of pop spoke directly to the camera to truly express her upset feelings after she was allegedly "back handed" by NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security guard on Wednesday, July 5.
"Hi, so I wanted to share with you guys an incident that happened in Vegas that a lot of people are talking about," Spears began in a video uploaded on Tuesday, July 11.
"I heard on the news this radio station talking smack and talking s*** — that’s why I’m addressing it — saying that I deserved to be smacked, 'security was doing their job and protecting their client,'" the "Circus" singer mimicked.
"I’ve been with the most famous people in the world. *NSYNC at one time. Girls would literally throw themselves at them. On my way into the place actually I was knocked down by three 12-year-olds trying to get my picture," Spears pointed out, recalling her "traumatic" experience at celebrity hot spot Catch in Las Vegas last week.
"My security not one time touched them or not even came near them," Spears noted. "Point being is, I didn’t appreciate the people saying that I deserved to be hit. Because no woman ever deserves to be hit."
- Britney Spears' Memoir Release Date Announced — and It's Coming Sooner Than You Think
- Britney Spears Declares She's 'Never Been Treated as an Equal Person in this Country' After Security Slap Drama
- Britney Spears Doesn't Know When She'll 'Smile Again' After Getting Slapped by NBA Star's Security: 'When's That, God???'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I simply tapped him on the back and I was backhanded, hit in the face, came back on the floor [and] my best friend picked me up and held me," the "Toxic" singer added, as she used hand movements to show her followers what allegedly happened.
"I did get an apology at my table 30 minutes later, but I have yet to receive a public apology," Spears concluded, seemingly waiting for Wembanyama and his security team to publicly say sorry for the intense ordeal.
Though he didn't specifically apologize, Wembanyama did speak to reporters about the situation just one day after the allegedly violent encounter went down inside of Aria Resort & Casino, as OK! previously reported.
He let out a laugh when discussing the situation, explaining he simply wanted to "enjoy a nice dinner" when he was "grabbed" from behind.