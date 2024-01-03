Britney Spears Strangely Teaches Followers What It Means to Be 'Timeless' While Showing Off Cute Outfit
It looks like Britney Spears' word of the new year is "timeless."
On Tuesday, January 2, the Princess of Pop took to Instagram with a strange lesson about what it means to be timeless, while simultaneously uploading a video of herself showing off an outfit she sported toward the end of last year.
"This was shot exactly 2 weeks ago on Dec 16!!!" Spears wrote in the caption of the post, referring to a clip of herself posing in a long-sleeved white lace top, a cheetah print skort, beige heels and glasses.
The caption then turned a bit deep and metaphorical, as she continued: "Moments in time!!! Or is time an illusion??? When people say it’s timeless … does that mean it goes on forever to ♾️ infinity ♾️ ??? It never dies ??? I’m like y’all I don’t know 🤷🏼♀️!!! Psss swipe to see definition !!!"
The "Toxic" singer continued to provide two different screenshotted definitions of the word so her 42.7 million Instagram followers could learn its full meaning.
The first description, which Spears appeared to pull from a drop down arrow on Google, read, "if you describe something as timeless, you mean that it is so good or beautiful that I cannot be affected by changes in society or fashion," while the second definition said the word meant something was "not affected by the passage of time or changes in fashion."
- Britney Spears Reminisces About Popstar Days After Berating Docuseries Producers for 'Disturbing' Portrayal of Her Life
- Britney Spears Wears Large Bandage on Her Finger After Alarming Knife Video Caused Concerns for Her Safety
- Britney Spears Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction While Dancing in Mexico: 'I'm Only Human'
Spears seemed to be in a poetic mood, as she had taken to Instagram just a few hours prior, admitting a video she found while scrolling through social media had made her emotional.
The clip in question was footage of an individual putting fake heels on the feet of a doll and tying the laces up around its ankles.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This made me cry … she’s completely broken and they are putting her back together again !!!" Spears captioned the re-shared video.
The "Circus" singer has previously posted various figurative messages seemingly in reference to her newfound freedom after her 13-year abusive conservatorship was dissolved in November 2021.
Spears detailed her decades-long struggles in her memoir The Woman in Me, which was released in October 2023 — just a few months after her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce in August and listed their separation date as the end of July.
At the time news broke about their shocking split, Spears confirmed the spouses had called it quits on their 14-month marriage and six-year overall relationship in an Instagram post addressing her heartbreak.
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!" Spears wrote in August of last year. "But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!"