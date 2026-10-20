Britney Spears Shows Off Mysterious Red Mark on Her Butt While Touching Herself in Sultry Dance Video: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears is turning up the heat on Instagram. The "Toxic" singer, 44, shared another revealing dance video on Monday, October 19, showing off her moves in a barely-there black outfit while giving followers a glimpse of a mysterious red mark on her backside. The pop star appeared carefree as she danced around a dimly lit room, struck provocative poses and ran her hands along her body.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Britney Spears has made sultry dance videos a regular feature on her Instagram account.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Shows Off Red Mark on Her Behind in Revealing Video

Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Britney Spears showed off a mysterious red mark on her behind.

In the Instagram clip, Spears wore a risqué black lace halter teddy featuring a plunging neckline, sheer detailing and high-cut sides that exposed much of her backside. At one point, the Grammy winner turned around to face away from the camera, revealing a noticeable reddish mark on her buttocks. It's unclear whether the marking is a tattoo, temporary body art or something else, as Spears did not address it in her video or her caption. The singer wore her blonde hair loose and completed the look with dark eye makeup.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Gets Handsy During Provocative Dance

Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Britney Spears placed her hands near her crotch while a strategically positioned red rose emoji concealed her private parts.

Spears wasn't shy about showing off her figure in the sultry video. The "Womanizer" hitmaker swayed her hips, bent forward and ran her hands along her thighs while posing. At one point, Spears placed her hands near her crotch as she danced, with a strategically placed red rose emoji covering her intimate area. The pop star also lifted one leg, tilted her head and stared seductively into the camera before turning back around to show off her backside again.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Message About Protecting Her Heart

Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Britney Spears shared a cryptic message in her caption.

Although the footage was attention-grabbing, Spears kept her caption relatively brief. "Protect your heart," she wrote alongside three sword emojis and a shield featuring a heart. The cryptic message offered no explanation for the dance or the visible red marking on her skin. The post quickly attracted attention, accumulating more than 98,000 likes within approximately 15 hours of being shared. Spears has frequently used Instagram to express herself through dance, often posting videos filmed inside her home while wearing revealing outfits.

Britney Spears Continues Sharing Her Life on Instagram

Source: MEGA Britney Spears uses her Instagram to share personal reflections and glimpses into her life.