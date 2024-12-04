or
Britney Spears Shows Off New Risqué Outfits After Claiming She 'Moved to Mexico': Photos

Photo of Britney Spears.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears showed off her curves in a short baby blue dress in one of the clips.

Dec. 4 2024, Published 3:34 p.m. ET

Oops… Britney Spears posted another dance video!

On Tuesday, December 3, the mother-of-two, 43, shared a few clips showing off her curves in some risqué ensembles after she recently claimed to be moving to Mexico.

britney spears shows off risque outfits moved mexico photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears said she was moving to Mexico on social media on Monday, December 2.

One post featured the pop star in a baby blue dress with sheer cutouts. The blonde beauty posed in front of a ring light as she twirled around in the sultry outfit.

“WHAT ARE WE WATCHING MY FRIENDS ???” she penned alongside the video.

In another upload, Spears donned a red bikini and knee-high boots with a black lace top and a matching wide-brimmed hat. The “Toxic” singer jumped around and made erratic movements for the camera.

🔪🔪🔪,” she wrote next to the footage, and stated, “Part 2...I did seven different versions…Am I bored??? No, not at all!!! 🌷🌷🌷,” alongside another clip in the same clothing.

britney spears shows off risque outfits moved mexico photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears wore a red bathing suit and a black lace shirt in another dance video.

As OK! previously reported, this comes after the Princess of Pop made a bizarre post on Monday, December 2, while celebrating her 43rd birthday in Mexico.

Spears began by complaining about paparazzi who took pictures of her as she jetted off for the trip.

"I’m not really sure why the paparazzi have me going on a plane looking like I’m wearing a Jason mask," she said, referencing the paleness of her face in the images. "It doesn’t even look like me. I don’t know why I have a torch in my hand, honestly, I think my friend accidentally gave that to me."

"Anyway, it's my birthday. I'm not turning 42 this year; I'm turning five years old, and I have to go to kindergarten tomorrow," she strangely claimed.

britney spears shows off risque outfits moved mexico photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears also claimed to be 'turning five years old' in her upload about moving to Mexico.

In another clip, Spears further expressed her distress after seeing the paparazzi pictures of herself.

"It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing a white Jason mask. It doesn’t even look like me, they’ve always been incredibly cruel to me — the paparazzi and pictures and the way they’ve illustrated me,” she penned on Monday, December 2.

"I know I’m not perfect, but some of it is extremely mean and cruel and that’s why I’ve moved to Mexico," Spears alleged.

Before sharing the not-so-perfect parts of her birthday celebration, the Grammy winner uploaded her look for the occasion.

britney spears shows off risque outfits moved mexico photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

It is unclear if Britney Spears has officially become a resident of Mexico.

"Before dinner, red lips and delicious wine 👄🍷!!!" Spears stated next to a video of herself in a yellow dress with white lace trim, a white shawl and black heels. Additionally, she accessorized with pearl necklaces and a red bracelet to match her lipstick.

