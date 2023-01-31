Jinger Duggar Admits She 'Wasn't Bothered' By 'Free Jinger' Movement, Explains How She 'Relates' To Britney Spears' Story

As fans watched Jinger Duggar's life play out on 19 Kids and Counting, they couldn't help but root for the reality star as she stood up for her own beliefs and carved a path away from her family's strict religious upbringing.

While some would have hesitated to share their story with viewers, the 29-year-old is glad she did so, relating her experience to that of Britney Spears finally escaping her conservatorship — though Duggar acknowledged her own tale is on a "smaller scale."