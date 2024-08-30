'So Iconic': Kesha Praised for Paying Homage to Britney Spears in New Photo

The photo showed Kesha at the same hotel where Britney took the snaps, as she leaned outside of the window. In the “Tik Tok” vocalist’s version, she was shirtless as she covered her chest with her arm. The star smiled at the camera and captioned the image, “I found the one✨.”

In the version of the still from the ‘00s, Britney looked down and out the window, while she sported a white tank top.