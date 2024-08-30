or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kesha
OK LogoNEWS

'So Iconic': Kesha Praised for Paying Homage to Britney Spears in New Photo

Composite photo of Kesha and Britney Spears.
Source: MEGA

Kesha posed leaning out of a window similar to a photo famously Britney Spears took.

By:

Aug. 30 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kesha is tipping her hat to Britney Spears!

On Thursday, August 29, the “Joyride” singer, 37, seemed to recreate an old photoshoot of the “Toxic” artist, 42, in an Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @PopCrave/X

The photo showed Kesha at the same hotel where Britney took the snaps, as she leaned outside of the window. In the “Tik Tok” vocalist’s version, she was shirtless as she covered her chest with her arm. The star smiled at the camera and captioned the image, “I found the one✨.”

In the version of the still from the ‘00s, Britney looked down and out the window, while she sported a white tank top.

Article continues below advertisement

After Kesha shared the post, one X account tweeted the two versions next to each other, along with the message, “Kesha appears to pay homage to Britney Spears in new photo.”

In response, fans of the two musicians gushed over the cute moment.

Article continues below advertisement
kesha praised paying homage britney spears new photo
Source: @kesha/Instagram

In Kesha's version of the photo, she posed shirtless while holding her chest.

Article continues below advertisement

“This is so iconic! Two pop princesses!” one person said, as another added, “Legendary move.”

“Britney would love this 🤍,” one more person penned, while a fourth raved, “Kesha is serving up some serious Britney vibes and I am HERE. FOR. IT.”

Article continues below advertisement

Though many loved Kesha’s dedication, others were not so thrilled.

“If she had something on maybe she could’ve recreated it properly lmao,” one person rudely stated, as another brutally dissed, “All this b---- doing is victimizing and paying homages, like where’s the personality?”

Article continues below advertisement
kesha praised paying homage britney spears new photo
Source: MEGA

'Britney would love this 🤍,' one fan commented on Kesha's version of the photo.

MORE ON:
Kesha
Article continues below advertisement

One more person referenced the blonde beauty’s recent erratic social media posts, noting, “Britney is gonna have a meltdown on insta and post a rant.”

As OK! previously reported, the last time a big star tried to emulate old Britney, the mother-of-two didn’t seem happy about it.

Article continues below advertisement

On Saturday, August 10, Britney seemingly shaded Blake Lively after the actress wore a custom 2002 Versace dress formerly worn by Spears to the It Ends With Us premiere.

“Updated version of my 2002 Versace dress!!! I Like it way better… Shows my legs!!!” Britney penned on Instagram while wearing a blue and pink beaded mini dress.

Article continues below advertisement
kesha praised paying homage britney spears new photo
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears wore a white tank top in the old photo Kesha seemed to be recreating.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Britney appeared to not want any association with Blake, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum recently announced she would be interested in being a part of Spears’ biopic, which was recently green-lighted.

While wearing the gown Britney originally modeled at Milan Fashion Week in 2002, Blake gushed over the “Circus” artist.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The 36-year-ol mother-of-four said she’d "love" to be in the Princess of Pop's biopic —which is based on Britney’s October 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

"I shouldn’t be hired for that but I would love to be," she said of the movie that is set to be directed by Jon M. Chu.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.