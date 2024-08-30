'So Iconic': Kesha Praised for Paying Homage to Britney Spears in New Photo
Kesha is tipping her hat to Britney Spears!
On Thursday, August 29, the “Joyride” singer, 37, seemed to recreate an old photoshoot of the “Toxic” artist, 42, in an Instagram post.
The photo showed Kesha at the same hotel where Britney took the snaps, as she leaned outside of the window. In the “Tik Tok” vocalist’s version, she was shirtless as she covered her chest with her arm. The star smiled at the camera and captioned the image, “I found the one✨.”
In the version of the still from the ‘00s, Britney looked down and out the window, while she sported a white tank top.
After Kesha shared the post, one X account tweeted the two versions next to each other, along with the message, “Kesha appears to pay homage to Britney Spears in new photo.”
In response, fans of the two musicians gushed over the cute moment.
“This is so iconic! Two pop princesses!” one person said, as another added, “Legendary move.”
“Britney would love this 🤍,” one more person penned, while a fourth raved, “Kesha is serving up some serious Britney vibes and I am HERE. FOR. IT.”
Though many loved Kesha’s dedication, others were not so thrilled.
“If she had something on maybe she could’ve recreated it properly lmao,” one person rudely stated, as another brutally dissed, “All this b---- doing is victimizing and paying homages, like where’s the personality?”
- Kesha Gets Naked in Latest Instagram Post After Slamming Haters for 'Shaming' Her Body: See the Stripped-Down Photos
- 25 Celebrities Who Have Endorsed Kamala Harris for President: From Mark Hamill to Tina Knowles and More
- 12 Celebrities With Physical Deformities: From Harry Styles' 4 Nipples to Jennifer Garner's Overlapping Toe and More
One more person referenced the blonde beauty’s recent erratic social media posts, noting, “Britney is gonna have a meltdown on insta and post a rant.”
As OK! previously reported, the last time a big star tried to emulate old Britney, the mother-of-two didn’t seem happy about it.
On Saturday, August 10, Britney seemingly shaded Blake Lively after the actress wore a custom 2002 Versace dress formerly worn by Spears to the It Ends With Us premiere.
“Updated version of my 2002 Versace dress!!! I Like it way better… Shows my legs!!!” Britney penned on Instagram while wearing a blue and pink beaded mini dress.
Though Britney appeared to not want any association with Blake, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum recently announced she would be interested in being a part of Spears’ biopic, which was recently green-lighted.
While wearing the gown Britney originally modeled at Milan Fashion Week in 2002, Blake gushed over the “Circus” artist.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The 36-year-ol mother-of-four said she’d "love" to be in the Princess of Pop's biopic —which is based on Britney’s October 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.
"I shouldn’t be hired for that but I would love to be," she said of the movie that is set to be directed by Jon M. Chu.