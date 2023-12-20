Taylor Swift's New Friend Brittany Mahomes Calls Out 'Rude A-- People' for Leaving Hateful Comments on Her Social Media Page
Brittany Mahomes is not putting up with the haters!
On Tuesday, December 19, the wife of Kanas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes and new friend of Taylor Swift’s shared a post on her Instagram Story calling out the many mean commenters on her social media page.
“Recently there has been ALOT more rude a-- people on here, waaaay more than normal… I’m not she where y’all came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from… please,” Brittany penned.
The blonde beauty and the pop sensation started spending time together at several Chiefs' games after Taylor began dating Travis Kelce a few months ago. Brittany was even spotted alongside the singer and her famous friends, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, at a dinner in NYC.
However, as Brittany has become closer to the international superstar, the spotlight has come with a plethora of critics.
On the mother-of-two’s latest upload, which she posted on Monday, December 18, she received tons of hateful comments from followers.
“She's there. Why does she have to be there? Why can't you watch it on TV I don't get it,” one person wrote alongside a snap of Brittany on the Gillette Stadium field for the Chiefs vs. Patriots game, which occurred on Sunday, December 17.
“Get of the field and get a job,” another user said, while a third added, “Taylor doesn’t want you.”
“Uhhh get out of New England 🤢,” a fourth hater noted.
Despite these nasty remarks, many people expressed their support for Brittany.
“Time to turn those comments off on your page sis! 🙌 It’s amazing to me the things people will say to someone else nowadays while sitting on their a---- behind their phone/keyboard,” one user said, while a second added, “I’m so sorry Britney you don’t deserve these ridiculous comments ❤️.”
“Brittany has been supporting her HUSBAND on the sidelines, long before Taylor Swift came into the picture!” a third fan pointed out, as a fourth person shared, “Started following you because of Taylor Swift. I have to say you have the cutest family and you all look so happy and kind.”
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Brittany has been criticized amid her blossoming friendship with Taylor.
During the Kansas City Chiefs game on October 22, the pair of WAGs were caught on camera doing a handshake, leading to some backlash.
"Nooo I love Travis and Taylor, but this gives me the ick 😂," one user said under a clip of the duo, while another stated, "Oh that was fast also kinda cringey [sic].”
"Make it stop," a third person lamented, while another chimed in, "I wish I could I unsee this and I happened to see it live and now this again 😭."