Brody Jenner Denies Being a Trust Fund Baby and Getting Money From Dad Caitlyn: He 'Never Gave Child Support'

When Bustle reached out to a representative for his father, Caitlyn Jenner, they claimed his mother, Linda Thompson, waived child support and alimony in exchange for 100 percent of the marital assets. They note this amounted to millions of dollars.

The Hills alum is currently starring on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. In a confessional from the show, he explained he used the way his father behaved as a model for what not to do with his own tot.

“My life just revolves around my daughter,” he explained. “I think you can work yourself to death. But now that I’ve had a daughter, I want to make more time to be there for her, especially at this time in her life.”