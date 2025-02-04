Brody Jenner Denies Being a Trust Fund Baby and Getting Money From Dad Caitlyn: He 'Never Gave Child Support'
Brody Jenner is clapping back at allegations that he’s a trust fund kid due to his famous lineage.
“It’s funny that people think that,” Jenner told Bustle about the notion he’s thriving off of familial money, “because, first off, my dad never gave any child support.” Jenner added his family “never got money” from the Kardashians, and even though Kendall and Kylie are his sisters, he clarified they “don’t share a bank account.” “I don’t get to go on the pink jet, though I would love to,” he added.
When Bustle reached out to a representative for his father, Caitlyn Jenner, they claimed his mother, Linda Thompson, waived child support and alimony in exchange for 100 percent of the marital assets. They note this amounted to millions of dollars.
The Hills alum is currently starring on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. In a confessional from the show, he explained he used the way his father behaved as a model for what not to do with his own tot.
“My life just revolves around my daughter,” he explained. “I think you can work yourself to death. But now that I’ve had a daughter, I want to make more time to be there for her, especially at this time in her life.”
Regardless of his contentious relationship with his father throughout his life, OK! reported there are no hard feelings between the pair any longer.
"We talk all the time," he told a reporter. "I even texted Caitlyn after I watched the episode [of Special Forces]. I'm like, 'Hey Dad, just so you know, there's this stuff.' But, we're in a good place."
He said his father acknowledged his reality TV stint and said he's "doing great."
In an interview in early January 2025, the famous DJ said their relationship took a turn in a good way.
“Just recently, I got a real, sincere apology,” he shared. “It was the first time in my life that I've ever gotten an apology. You know, I'm sorry for not being there, and honestly, it meant a lot.”
Brody also noted at the time he felt “a little bit abandoned” by his father due to his participation in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, he acknowledged his dad was going through his own struggles.
“It was all that was put on TV,” he added. “There were these moments that we would have that was all filmed, and it just felt very invasive and not very genuine. I think not having Bruce around growing up, and then her doing that transition, it was tough just being her son.”