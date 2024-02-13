Bryan Cranston Recalls Almost Being 'Wanted for Murder' After Joking About Killing Mean Chef

"You're in a kitchen. There's a million ways to kill someone in a kitchen," he joked. "And so my brother and I finished the winter season as it is in Florida and it's time for us to take off again and we wanted to go up north all the way to Maine and on our motorcycles. And so we say goodbye to everybody and we head out."

Cranston noted they had no idea that at about the same time that they left, Wong went missing and wasn't found until a week or two after his death. The Breaking Bad star shared that Wong was an "insecure guy" who carried a "wad of cash" around for when he went to the dog track to place bets.

"A young lady in a honey trap, you know just said, you're cute, and she said, come on with me," he continued. "And he said, okay, and went to a house or something, and kaboom! Someone knocked him over the head, took his money. Put his body in the trunk of a car."