Caitlyn Jenner Claps Back at Haters Comparing Her to the Late O.J. Simpson Following Brutal Reaction to His Death
Caitlyn Jenner wasn’t going to let haters compare her to the late O.J. Simpson.
After the former friend of the suspected criminal tweeted, “Good Riddance #OJSimpson,” following the news of his death on Thursday, April 11, Jenner clapped back at trolls who compared Simpson’s alleged murders to a car accident she was a part of in 2015.
“I know you all think it’s cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER… But Remember… O.J. said something to the effect of… I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I’m #OJSimpson,” the reality TV star wrote.
“Oh yea.. and then proceeded to decapitate her…” she claimed in another post before deleting it shortly after.
As OK! previously reported, the 74-year-old shared her remarks after fans responded to her original tweet saying her and O.J. — who was accused of brutally murdering his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman — are “in the same category."
"You next b---- didn’t you kill somebody with your car?" one person said, referencing the car accident which left a woman dead, while another added, "Not the pot calling the kettle black."
A third person stated, "Lmao, you’re a k!ller too, MA’AM!"
Back in February, reports revealed the former NFL star was undergoing chemotherapy in Las Vegas after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. News broke yesterday that O.J. died on Wednesday, April 10, after battling cancer.'
"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family," they shared on X.
O.J. is survived by his four children Jason, Arnelle, Sydney and Justin.
In addition to Caitlyn’s remarks on O.J.’s passing, Alyssa Farah Griffin and her fellow The View hosts touched on the subject on air just hours after the announcement.
"To me, when someone like this passes, really my only thought is I hope that it gives some peace to the family of the victims," Alyssa shared.
Co-host Sunny Hostin added, "For me, the tragedy was the injustice — in my opinion. The criminal trial [and] the fact that he was not found guilty, but he was found liable later, civilly."
"They did win the civil suit after the fact because I agree, I think it was a miscarriage of justice, but that doesn't make up for it, so I hope it helps them to find some peace," Alyssa continued.