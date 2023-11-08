'Cake Boss' Star Buddy Valastro Keeps His Kids 'Grounded' by Requiring Them to 'Clean Toilets' Despite Their 'Pampered Lifestyle'

"My kids are truly blessed, and they do live a pampered lifestyle because of the way I live," the father-of-four, who will be starring in upcoming shows Legends of the Fork and Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty, said. "But the thing is, how do you make them responsible? How do you keep them grounded? When people meet my kids, a lot of times they’re like, ‘They’re so down to earth. They’re so good.’”

He continued: "And I take that as me and my wife doing our job in raising them. And that means they do come and work at the factory. They don’t have to come into the business. It’s totally up to them what they want to do. But they have to learn responsibility. … The best respect is earned respect."