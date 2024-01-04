Royal Family Placed in an 'Uncomfortable Position' After Prince Andrew Was Accused of Assaulting a Minor in Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Documents

The court files read that Epstein instructed the then-teen to "give the Prince whatever he demanded," and Maxwell "facilitated Prince Andrew's acts of sexual abuse by acting as a 'madame' for Epstein."

Andrew's proximity to Epstein began to deteriorate his legacy within the crown after he was sued by Virginia Giuffre in 2021.

In 2015, Virginia Giuffre gave written evidence to a Florida court accusing the royal of assault.

"I was around 18 at the time. Epstein, Andy, approximately eight other young girls, and I had s-- together. The other girls all seemed and appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn’t really speak English," Giuffre penned.

She later said Epstein “laughed about the fact they couldn’t really communicate, saying that they are the ‘easiest’ girls to get along with."