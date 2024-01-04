Royal Family Placed in an 'Uncomfortable Position' After Prince Andrew Was Accused of Assaulting a Minor in Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Documents
Prince Andrew is once again implicated in another Jeffrey Epstein scandal, as unsealed court documents continue to highlight his connection to the convicted human trafficker.
The Duke of York attended the Royal Christmas Walk, and a week later, the prince was accused of assaulting a minor in documents that were released on Wednesday, January 3.
"It is an extremely uncomfortable time for the royals because when documents like this are released, it's like the worst game of telephone in the world," royal expert Kinsey Schofield said on GB News.
The podcaster later theorized the Windsors will "continue to unite" around Andrew despite his fall from grace.
Considering Andrew's position in world affairs, the ongoing scandal creates negative media attention for the monarchy.
"Somebody at the hair salon has misinterpreted a line or a television quote that they heard and rumors just start going and it becomes bigger than you want it to be," Schofield explained.
"So I think that he's likely in a really uncomfortable position and wants this to go away," she noted.
The royals haven't released a formal statement about the recent allegations, but Andrew has been at official gatherings after being accused of abuse in the past.
"We have seen the royal family really unite around him, and I think that we're going to continue to have the never complain, never explain strategy," the media personality continued.
"They are going to continue to support him in the way that they do by just allowing him to hover just around them," they said.
OK! previously reported a woman referred to as Jane Doe 3 claimed the Duke of York groped her when she was underage.
Jane Doe 3 was quoted saying the interactions happened "in London (at Ghislaine Maxwell's apartment), in New York, and on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands (in an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls)."
The court files read that Epstein instructed the then-teen to "give the Prince whatever he demanded," and Maxwell "facilitated Prince Andrew's acts of sexual abuse by acting as a 'madame' for Epstein."
Andrew's proximity to Epstein began to deteriorate his legacy within the crown after he was sued by Virginia Giuffre in 2021.
In 2015, Virginia Giuffre gave written evidence to a Florida court accusing the royal of assault.
"I was around 18 at the time. Epstein, Andy, approximately eight other young girls, and I had s-- together. The other girls all seemed and appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn’t really speak English," Giuffre penned.
She later said Epstein “laughed about the fact they couldn’t really communicate, saying that they are the ‘easiest’ girls to get along with."
In 2021, Giuffre sued Andrew for sexual assault, and her lawyer shared that the "emotional distress" he inflicted was "severe and lasting."
“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” Andrew previously said in a 2019 statement. “It just never happened.”
Andrew later settled their case in 2022.
“The payment was received, the settlement we announced last month has been completed. We are obviously very pleased with the outcome,” Giuffre's attorney David Boies told CNN.