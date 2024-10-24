or
Candace Owens Bizarrely Claims There Is 'Nothing' About Kamala Harris or Barack Obama 'That Is Black'

Split photo of Candace Owens, Kamala Harris and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens criticized Barack Obama and Kamala Harris on 'Piers Morgan Unlimited.'

By:

Oct. 24 2024, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

Candace Owens took issue with former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris calling themselves Black.

During her recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the right-wing media personality claimed Obama campaigning for Harris by attempting to push Black men to vote for her was "fundamentally racist."

candace owens slammed hateful nazi experiments propaganda
Source: candaceowens/youtube

Candace Owens questioned Kamala Harris' heritage.

"It is something Black people are right to be upset about it. There’s nothing about Kamala Harris or Barack Obama, if we’re being frank, that is Black," she continued. "There is something that is very cartoonish about them working to blackify a politician before they run for office."

"There’s nothing about Barack Obama’s history that gives him the stepping ground to be talking to the brothers about the Black experience," Owens added before pointing out that Obama had been raised primarily by his white grandparents and attended a predominantly white college.

barack obama michelle endorse kamala harris
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris is of Jamaican and Indian descent.

Meanwhile, the conservative political commentator claimed Harris lived the "Indian experience and was proud of that until she ran for office."

"To me, it seems they’re wearing blackface," she noted. "I can’t sort through all of Kamala’s accents. I don’t trust somebody who slips through so many personalities. It’s not OK, and I fully reject it."

Candace Owens

barack obama jokes heckler donald trump changed wears diaper
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama campaigned for Kamala Harris at a Detroit rally

As OK! previously reported, Owens also slammed Obama and Eminem for supporting Harris at a Detroit rally.

"There’s our boy Barry, who grew up with a trans nanny, pretends to be black, speaking with the brothas," she said on her "Candace" podcast. "Eminem is still cosplaying as some rapper who has been through things, even though he hasn’t touched his own door handles in 40 years," she continued. "He decided he’s going to come out and remind black people in Detroit what they should be doing."

"Obviously, since it wasn’t enough for Barry to tell us what the brothers should be doing, we’re going to add on this guy who has a complex and has made essentially three albums dissing Trump," she continued. "He’s going to come out and tell black people how to act, which makes perfect sense! Eminem is such a fraud."

donald trump dubs kamala harris no good liar never worked mcdonalds
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump also questioned Kamala Harris' ethnicity.

Donald Trump has also questioned Harris' ethnicity in the past. On Wednesday, July 31, while attending a National Association of Black Journalists event, he claimed he "didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black."

"Now she wants to be known as Black," he told the crowd. "So I don’t know, is she Indian, or is she Black? I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden, she made a turn, she went — she became Black. Somebody should look into that."

