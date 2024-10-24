Candace Owens Bizarrely Claims There Is 'Nothing' About Kamala Harris or Barack Obama 'That Is Black'

As OK! previously reported, Owens also slammed Obama and Eminem for supporting Harris at a Detroit rally.

"There’s our boy Barry, who grew up with a trans nanny, pretends to be black, speaking with the brothas," she said on her "Candace" podcast. "Eminem is still cosplaying as some rapper who has been through things, even though he hasn’t touched his own door handles in 40 years," she continued. "He decided he’s going to come out and remind black people in Detroit what they should be doing."

"Obviously, since it wasn’t enough for Barry to tell us what the brothers should be doing, we’re going to add on this guy who has a complex and has made essentially three albums dissing Trump," she continued. "He’s going to come out and tell black people how to act, which makes perfect sense! Eminem is such a fraud."