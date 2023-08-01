Carmen Electra's Rep Insists There Is 'Nothing to Worry About' After Model Looked Distraught on Her Steps
Carmen Electra is doing just fine.
The Baywatch star appeared upset while sitting on the steps of her home on Sunday, July 30, however, her rep has spoken out to confirm there is "nothing to worry about."
"It looks like she had a migraine, and it’s really hot out. The sun is basically in her eyes!" Electra's rep explained to a news publication just one day after video footage captured the 51-year-old seemingly wiping a tear away from her eyes outside of her Los Angeles residence.
Photos of the Meet the Spartans actress showed her hunched over on steps leading to the front entrance of her home, as she took deep breaths and closed her eyes, seemingly in an attempt to calm herself down after pressing her thumb into her forehead.
Considering she had come outside from the comfort of her own home, Electra was dressed in extremely casual loungewear — including a Guns N' Roses black graphic T-shirt, camouflage joggers and black Adidas sneakers.
The Scary Movie star had her hair tied in a messy bun on top of her head, as the sun shined on her makeup-free face.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Carmen Electra Credits 'Drinking Water, Applying Sunscreen, Taking Vitamins & Moisturizing Skin' For Her Age-Defying Looks
- Carmen Electra Lists Unusual SoCal Mansion For $2.95 Million — Tour The Former 'Playboy' Model’s Villa Fit For A Hollywood Goddess
- 22 Couples Who Divorced After Appearing on Reality TV Together
Electra's rep's reassurance comes after the former Playboy Bunny took to Instagram Monday morning seeming completely unfazed by whatever might have been bothering her the day before.
"The year of pink 💖💗💕💓💞," the blonde bombshell wrote alongside an Instagram carousel featuring Electra in various pink outfits.
"Literally the HOTTEST!! How do you not age??!" one fan gushed in the comments section, as another added, "The prettiest kitty kat in L.A.!!❤️😍😍💕."
Electra opened up to OK! about how she maintains her age-defying looks during a May 2022 interview.
"The secret is water, sunscreen, vitamins and moisturizing skin," the Only Fans model exclusively told OK! last year. "I love working out. One of my favorite things to do is go to my gym and work on and make up dance routines. Another thing I do is make sure I’m always eating healthy and drinking plenty of water. I love Yoga and stretching, I change my workouts all the time."
Page Six spoke to Electra's rep and obtained photos of the model sitting on her steps.