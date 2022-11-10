Carrie Underwood Brings Husband Mike Fisher As Her Date To CMA Awards — See Photos!
Carrie Underwood brought along her husband, Mike Fisher, to the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.
The blonde beauty, 39, looked gorgeous in a blue dress as she showed off her toned legs. For his part, the former hockey player sported a suit.
Prior to the awards show, the country star shared more details about her performance.
"Tune in TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC to see Carrie perform her newest single, 'Hate My Heart' live from the #CMAawards, PLUS she’ll pay tribute to country music legends, @lorettalynnofficial and @officialalanjackson! -TeamCU," the caption read.
Of course, people were elated to see the "Before He Cheats" songstress take the stage. One person wrote, "you will outperform them all 👏🏼👑✨," while another added, "We are ready and unworthy!!! Long live Queen Carrie!"
A third person gushed, "My entertainer of the year!!!❤️."
The night before, Underwood attended the BMI Country Awards without her hubby.
"Fun night at the @BMI Awards last night celebrating #BMIIcon, @tobykeith, and our songwriters for “If I Didn’t Love You” with @jasonaldean! @tullykennedy @johnmorgan95 @kurtallison @lydia_vaughan #BMICountryAwards," she captioned some photos.
Though she's on tour, the music star is making sure she spends time with her tots, Jacob and Isaiah, and Fisher, as she shared photos from a fun day off in Texas.
"Had the best day @nasa talking to astronauts in space, driving moon rovers, checking out space station replicas and meeting some really cool people!" she captioned a slew of snapshots.
"Thanks to @astro_kimbrough and everyone there for showing us around and being so sweet to my boys (who may just end up being future astronauts)!!! #Houston #Space #BeamMeUp," she continued.
Prior to being on the road, the mom-of-two declared she would do everything in her power to put her kids over her career.
"If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day [I'll do it]," she previously shared.