Bucket Hat Hotties! Sydney Sweeney, Kylie Jenner and More Celebrities Who Rock the Look

Elsa Hosk

Source: @hoskelsa/Instagram Elsa Hosk displayed her slender figure during a boat ride.

In August 2023, Elsa Hosk teased fans with photos from a sun-drenched boat ride. The former Victoria's Secret Angel enjoyed the breeze in a Loewe bucket hat and a white monokini that emphasized her slim figure. She simply captioned the post, "☀️🌅❤️."

Emily Ratajkowski

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski made headlines after she modeled a plunging Inamorata one-piece swimsuit.

It has always been summer for Emily Ratajkowski. During a sun-soaked beach getaway in Rio de Janeiro, she soaked up the sun in a barely-there triangle top and thong-style bottom. She accessorized with a red bucket hat featuring bright animal prints, enhancing her overall beach look. "Muito obrigado por me receber, Brasil. O carnaval é incrível e tão especial! 🫶🇧🇷❤️," Ratajkowski wrote in the caption.

Jessie James Decker

Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram Jessie James Decker wowed with her jaw-dropping bikini body.

In July 2021, Jessie James Decker offered a clear view of her washboard abs in a multicolored chest-accentuating bikini top and matching bottom. For her accessories, she opted for a light blue bucket hat and sunglasses.

Kylie Jenner

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner revealed details about her b----- augmentation on TikTok.

Kylie Jenner turned on her "do not disturb" mode as she sunbathed on a lounge chair in a brown bikini in a May 2021 post. She reclined on a white towel while letting her pink bucket hat offer sun protection.

Olivia Culpo

Source: @oliviaculpo/Instagram Olivia Culpo welcomed her first baby with her husband, Christian McCaffrey, in July.

Olivia Culpo looked like a blooming mom-to-be in an Instagram snapshot she uploaded before giving birth to her first daughter with husband Christian McCaffrey. In the June post, the former Miss Universe showed off her baby bump in a skimpy white bikini while posing in front of a mirror. She amped up the look with a brown bucket hat, adding a bit of protection during her vacation.

Paulina Gretzky

Source: @paulinagretzky/Instagram Paulina Gretzky always stuns in her skimpy bikinis!

While lounging on a hanging egg chair, Paulina Gretzky perfectly rocked a light-colored bucket hat that contrasted her colorful bikini set. "𝗍𝖾𝖾𝗇𝗏𝗂𝖺𝗋𝖾́ 𝗎𝗇𝖺𝗉𝗈𝗌𝗍𝖺𝗅," she captioned the July 2024 photoset.

Scout Willis

Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram Scout Willis often shares thirst traps on Instagram.

In a July 2024 update, Scout Willis put her enviable figure on full display while modeling knitted pieces from Makena Andros' brand, UR GF. She sported a light green crocheted outfit in the last clip, which featured cutouts that exposed plenty of side b---. Willis topped off the look with a matching bucket hat. "Nothing quite so joyful as supporting fellow artists! MY QUEEEEEEEEEN @makenaurgf WITH THE MOST PLAYFUL, GORGEOUS, HANDMADE KNITWEAR! A blessing and a privilege to play in all of it yesterday," she captioned the post.

Sydney Sweeney

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney faced backlash over the American Eagle jeans ad.

Sydney Sweeney flaunted her famous figure in a black bikini top and a high-cut bottom while posing with her dog under a canopy. She also wore a bucket hat as she basked in the sun. "believe it or not selfie timer," she shared in the August 2020 update.

Vanessa Hudgens

Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram Vanessa Hudgens reportedly bought her first bucket hat at 30.