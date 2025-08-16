or
Bucket Hat Hotties! Sydney Sweeney, Kylie Jenner and More Celebrities Who Rock the Look

celebrities who slay the bucket hat look
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram; @kyliejenner/Instagram

These celebrities have shown that bucket hats never truly go out of style!

Aug. 16 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Elsa Hosk

elsa hosk
Source: @hoskelsa/Instagram

Elsa Hosk displayed her slender figure during a boat ride.

In August 2023, Elsa Hosk teased fans with photos from a sun-drenched boat ride. The former Victoria's Secret Angel enjoyed the breeze in a Loewe bucket hat and a white monokini that emphasized her slim figure.

She simply captioned the post, "☀️🌅❤️."

Emily Ratajkowski

emily ratajkowski
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski made headlines after she modeled a plunging Inamorata one-piece swimsuit.

It has always been summer for Emily Ratajkowski.

During a sun-soaked beach getaway in Rio de Janeiro, she soaked up the sun in a barely-there triangle top and thong-style bottom. She accessorized with a red bucket hat featuring bright animal prints, enhancing her overall beach look.

"Muito obrigado por me receber, Brasil. O carnaval é incrível e tão especial! 🫶🇧🇷❤️," Ratajkowski wrote in the caption.

Jessie James Decker

jessie james decker
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker wowed with her jaw-dropping bikini body.

In July 2021, Jessie James Decker offered a clear view of her washboard abs in a multicolored chest-accentuating bikini top and matching bottom. For her accessories, she opted for a light blue bucket hat and sunglasses.

Kylie Jenner

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner revealed details about her b----- augmentation on TikTok.

Kylie Jenner turned on her "do not disturb" mode as she sunbathed on a lounge chair in a brown bikini in a May 2021 post. She reclined on a white towel while letting her pink bucket hat offer sun protection.

Olivia Culpo

olivia culpo
Source: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Olivia Culpo welcomed her first baby with her husband, Christian McCaffrey, in July.

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Olivia Culpo looked like a blooming mom-to-be in an Instagram snapshot she uploaded before giving birth to her first daughter with husband Christian McCaffrey.

In the June post, the former Miss Universe showed off her baby bump in a skimpy white bikini while posing in front of a mirror. She amped up the look with a brown bucket hat, adding a bit of protection during her vacation.

Paulina Gretzky

paulina gretzky
Source: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky always stuns in her skimpy bikinis!

While lounging on a hanging egg chair, Paulina Gretzky perfectly rocked a light-colored bucket hat that contrasted her colorful bikini set.

"𝗍𝖾𝖾𝗇𝗏𝗂𝖺𝗋𝖾́ 𝗎𝗇𝖺𝗉𝗈𝗌𝗍𝖺𝗅," she captioned the July 2024 photoset.

Scout Willis

scout willis
Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Scout Willis often shares thirst traps on Instagram.

In a July 2024 update, Scout Willis put her enviable figure on full display while modeling knitted pieces from Makena Andros' brand, UR GF. She sported a light green crocheted outfit in the last clip, which featured cutouts that exposed plenty of side b---.

Willis topped off the look with a matching bucket hat.

"Nothing quite so joyful as supporting fellow artists! MY QUEEEEEEEEEN @makenaurgf WITH THE MOST PLAYFUL, GORGEOUS, HANDMADE KNITWEAR! A blessing and a privilege to play in all of it yesterday," she captioned the post.

Sydney Sweeney

sydney sweeney
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney faced backlash over the American Eagle jeans ad.

Sydney Sweeney flaunted her famous figure in a black bikini top and a high-cut bottom while posing with her dog under a canopy. She also wore a bucket hat as she basked in the sun.

"believe it or not selfie timer," she shared in the August 2020 update.

Vanessa Hudgens

vanessa hudgens
Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens reportedly bought her first bucket hat at 30.

"I remember my mom always wearing bucket hats growing up and I never got it. Now at 30. I've bought my first...and I'm obsessed lol funny how time changes things," Vanessa Hudgens captioned a short clip that showed her rocking a cream, wide-brimmed bucket hat and brown-tinted sunglasses.

The video included the text, "I fell in love with a bucket hat ❤️."

