Bucket Hat Hotties! Sydney Sweeney, Kylie Jenner and More Celebrities Who Rock the Look
Elsa Hosk
In August 2023, Elsa Hosk teased fans with photos from a sun-drenched boat ride. The former Victoria's Secret Angel enjoyed the breeze in a Loewe bucket hat and a white monokini that emphasized her slim figure.
She simply captioned the post, "☀️🌅❤️."
Emily Ratajkowski
It has always been summer for Emily Ratajkowski.
During a sun-soaked beach getaway in Rio de Janeiro, she soaked up the sun in a barely-there triangle top and thong-style bottom. She accessorized with a red bucket hat featuring bright animal prints, enhancing her overall beach look.
"Muito obrigado por me receber, Brasil. O carnaval é incrível e tão especial! 🫶🇧🇷❤️," Ratajkowski wrote in the caption.
Jessie James Decker
In July 2021, Jessie James Decker offered a clear view of her washboard abs in a multicolored chest-accentuating bikini top and matching bottom. For her accessories, she opted for a light blue bucket hat and sunglasses.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner turned on her "do not disturb" mode as she sunbathed on a lounge chair in a brown bikini in a May 2021 post. She reclined on a white towel while letting her pink bucket hat offer sun protection.
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo looked like a blooming mom-to-be in an Instagram snapshot she uploaded before giving birth to her first daughter with husband Christian McCaffrey.
In the June post, the former Miss Universe showed off her baby bump in a skimpy white bikini while posing in front of a mirror. She amped up the look with a brown bucket hat, adding a bit of protection during her vacation.
Paulina Gretzky
While lounging on a hanging egg chair, Paulina Gretzky perfectly rocked a light-colored bucket hat that contrasted her colorful bikini set.
"𝗍𝖾𝖾𝗇𝗏𝗂𝖺𝗋𝖾́ 𝗎𝗇𝖺𝗉𝗈𝗌𝗍𝖺𝗅," she captioned the July 2024 photoset.
Scout Willis
In a July 2024 update, Scout Willis put her enviable figure on full display while modeling knitted pieces from Makena Andros' brand, UR GF. She sported a light green crocheted outfit in the last clip, which featured cutouts that exposed plenty of side b---.
Willis topped off the look with a matching bucket hat.
"Nothing quite so joyful as supporting fellow artists! MY QUEEEEEEEEEN @makenaurgf WITH THE MOST PLAYFUL, GORGEOUS, HANDMADE KNITWEAR! A blessing and a privilege to play in all of it yesterday," she captioned the post.
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney flaunted her famous figure in a black bikini top and a high-cut bottom while posing with her dog under a canopy. She also wore a bucket hat as she basked in the sun.
"believe it or not selfie timer," she shared in the August 2020 update.
Vanessa Hudgens
"I remember my mom always wearing bucket hats growing up and I never got it. Now at 30. I've bought my first...and I'm obsessed lol funny how time changes things," Vanessa Hudgens captioned a short clip that showed her rocking a cream, wide-brimmed bucket hat and brown-tinted sunglasses.
The video included the text, "I fell in love with a bucket hat ❤️."