Singer Sia sounds off on critics who blasted her for not casting an autistic actress in her directorial debut movie, Music — a film about a young girl on the spectrum.

The news you've been waiting for! 🙌 Music, the movie written & directed by Sia + starring Kate Hudson, @leslieodomjr & @maddieziegler, will be arriving in early 2021! Watch a sneak peek of the movie right here. pic.twitter.com/w38L2UtIhJ — sia (@Sia) November 19, 2020

The singer announced the project on her Twitter, “The news you’ve been waiting for! Music, the movie written & directed by Sia + starring Kate Hudson, @leslieodomjr & @maddieziegler, will be arriving in early 2021!”

Music has been met with criticism due to the casting of dancer Maddie Ziegler — who has appeared in many of Sia’s music videos for her hit songs, including “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart.”

FAB AT 41! KATE HUDSON GOES TOPLESS ON INSTAGRAM — CHECK OUT THE SEXY SNAP

“It’s a mighty shame that someone with such a colossal platform is using it to exclude disabled and neuro diverse actors from their own narratives,” a fan wrote on her post. “I’ve been a long time fan of your work, so this is really disappointing.”

The “Cheap Thrills” singer quickly clapped back, saying: “I cast thirteen neuroatypical people, three trans folk, and not as f**king prostitutes or drug addicts but as doctors, nurses and singers. F**king sad nobody’s even seen the dang movie. My heart has always been in the right place.”

This is totally unacceptable and there are no excuses, you should know better than to allow able bodied & neurotypical to represent the disabled community. It's incredibly offensive as is the infantalisation of the character. Sickened. And not even captioned. Don't release this. — Jordana Golbourn (@JordanaGol) November 20, 2020

Other users called the new film “incredibly offensive” and begged the singer not to release it.

The 44-year-old tried to plead her case, saying that, “I actually tried working with a beautiful young girl non verbal on the spectrum and she found it unpleasant and stressful. So that’s why I cast Maddie.”

“I believe this movie is beautiful,” Sia added. “Will create more good than harm and if I’m wrong I’ll pay for it for the rest of my life.”

CELEBS WITH A SIDE HUSTLE: REESE WITHERSPOON, RYAN REYNOLDS & MORE

Sia wrote and directed Music, which stars Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr. and tells the story of a young autistic teen — played by Ziegler — who due to unfortunate circumstances, ends up in the care of her drug-addicted half-sister.

In a follow-up tweet, the Grammy-award winner urged her fans to see the film first before commenting on it. “Grrrrrrrrrr. F**kity f**k why don’t you watch my film before you judge it? FURY.”