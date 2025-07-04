Paris Hilton, Sophie Turner and More Celebrity Mothers Who Were Mom-Shamed by Fans

She's listening! Paris Hilton took action after fans shamed her for buckling daughter London, then 6 months old, and son Phoenix, 16 months, in car seats facing forward and haphazardly strapping them in.

"Thanks for the mom advice," the 44-year-old graciously responded. "I'm new to this!"

Speaking about her children, the socialite shared in an interview, "There's nothing that brings me more happiness than just waking up every morning and seeing the smiles on their faces."