Paris Hilton, Sophie Turner and More Celebrity Mothers Who Were Mom-Shamed by Fans
Paris Hilton
She's listening! Paris Hilton took action after fans shamed her for buckling daughter London, then 6 months old, and son Phoenix, 16 months, in car seats facing forward and haphazardly strapping them in.
"Thanks for the mom advice," the 44-year-old graciously responded. "I'm new to this!"
Speaking about her children, the socialite shared in an interview, "There's nothing that brings me more happiness than just waking up every morning and seeing the smiles on their faces."
Rumer Willis
Don't come for the 36-year-old! After haters shamed the mom to then-1-year-old Louetta for sharing breastfeeding pics, she wasn't fazed.
"I'm feeding my kid," Rumer Willis argued. "It's not sexual unless you're making it that way."
Sophie Turner
In an interview with British Vogue, the 29-year-old said she faced harsh criticism in the wake of her split from husband Joe Jonas for attending a party after wrapping filming of Joan in England.
Her daughter, Willa, 3, and her younger sis, nearly 2, were with their dad stateside. Being called a bad mom stung, she said.
"Mum guilt is so real," said Sophie Turner.
Gabrielle Union
Not-so-sweet kisses! The backlash was strong when Bring It On star Gabrielle Union shared a snap kissing her baby Kaavia, now 6, on the lips, with some accusing her of potentially introducing harmful bacteria via the mouth-to-mouth contact.
The 52-year-old shut it down, saying that she hadn't gone through the difficult surrogacy journey just to put her child in harm's way.
"Hey guys I appreciate all the concern about kisses on the mouth and labored breathing, I am blessed enough to have a nurse here with us while at work. Kaav is healthy and I don't even touch her without washing and sanitizing myself and everything and everyone that comes into contact with her," she wrote under the Instagram video.
Union added, "No visits with sick folk and even all of Oprah's crew got whooping cough vaccinations and current on all vaccinations to be in our home. If you think I waited this long and went thru all this to put my baby in harm's way… you got another thing coming."
Hilary Duff
Knowing she'd gotten flak when she showed off her older daughter Banks' newly pierced ears when the tot was 8 months old in 2018, the 37-year-old was ready when she had her second daughter, Mae, pierced two years later.
"Yes! I pierced her ears today," Hilary Duff posted. "Can't wait for the internet to call me a child abuser … again. Lesss go."