Celebrity Stylist Martha Luna Reveals How Fashion Helped Her Endure Battle With Spinal Cancer
Martha Luna is the definition of a survivor.
The celebrity stylist — who has worked on the hit Max series, And Just Like That, and with a slew of A-list clients — was busy maintaining her fabulous life in New York City when she received the news no one wants to hear. She had been diagnosed with spinal cancer.
In honor of Spinal Cancer Awareness Day on Monday, October 16, Luna chats exclusively with OK! about not allowing her health battle to take her spirit, how fashion kept her going and officially getting back into her heels after being declared cancer-free.
"I learned to appreciate even the smallest things," the fashionista says of her journey. "Even just putting on my heels! When something is wrong with your spine, you are not able to walk in the same shoes that you used to walk in. Throughout my process, I couldn't even tie my own shoes. Something that's so easy in the morning when you go for a run or to the gym to say, 'Hey, let me slide on my sneakers!' And you can't do that. It's the little things."
Despite the hardships, Luna knew sharing her story with the world, and her followers would inspire her to keep going. "I've been so open with my journey, from the beginning of my career, from my ups and downs, from blogging to styling, being a powerhouse Latina, that I'm like, 'You know what? This is something that I didn't feel like I wanted to close myself on,'" she explains.
The social media star's love of fashion also kept her going when the perils of her battle became overwhelming. "Fashion motivates me in such a way. I feel like it because it connects me to all my dreams. Even if I go and speak as a humanitarian, it brings me back to that circle that I am sharing with the world, my human side, but fabulously, and that I'm doing it graciously."
- 'I Know I Have One Foot in the Grave': Linda Evangelista Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Cancer Twice in 5 Years
- Maria Menounos 'Learned A Lot Of Hard Lessons' After She Underwent Brain Surgery: 'I Gained A Really Great Awareness Of What Is Important'
- 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star Shannen Doherty Looks Upbeat in First Sighting Since Revealing Breast Cancer Spread to Her Brain
"Even on days I wasn't supposed to wear heels — I still wore them! " Luna admits of maintaining her glamorous lifestyle no matter what. "I wasn't supposed to. But I wore them because I was like, 'Hey, whatever God has for me at the moment, if it's my last day, I want to be photographed!'"
As she maintained her style through the hard times, Luna never lost faith in herself. "I did go through my rollercoaster of emotions as a woman. Would I really be doing this? Would I be surviving this?" she admits.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I'm blessed to say, 'Hey, I'm a survivor that came out on top!'" she gushes proudly. "I didn't want to get emotional, but it is life! And life is a gift."