Celebrity Stylist Martha Luna Reveals How Fashion Helped Her Endure Battle With Spinal Cancer

In honor of Spinal Cancer Awareness Day on Monday, October 16, Luna chats exclusively with OK! about not allowing her health battle to take her spirit, how fashion kept her going and officially getting back into her heels after being declared cancer-free.

"I learned to appreciate even the smallest things," the fashionista says of her journey. "Even just putting on my heels! When something is wrong with your spine, you are not able to walk in the same shoes that you used to walk in. Throughout my process, I couldn't even tie my own shoes. Something that's so easy in the morning when you go for a run or to the gym to say, 'Hey, let me slide on my sneakers!' And you can't do that. It's the little things."