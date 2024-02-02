Giuliana Rancic Hopes Being Public About Her Cancer Journey Will Have a 'Positive Impact on Others'
For many Americans, Giuliana Rancic is a household name and someone whose grown from being a television anchor to the ultimate girl boss — but at the height of her career, the journalist's b----- cancer diagnosis shocked the world.
Now, Rancic is celebrating being cancer-free for over a decade, and she is using her platform to advocate for education.
"I never expected b----- cancer to be a part of my story, but once it became a reality for me, I knew pretty quickly that I wanted to use my platform as an entertainment host to spread awareness and let others know that if I could get cancer at 36 years old, it could happen to anyone," Rancic exclusively tells OK! prior to attending the Aspen Snow Ball on February 3.
"I am so passionate about getting the word out to others regarding the importance of early detection because if I hadn’t found my cancer early, I’m not sure where I would be today," the Fashion Police alum continues.
Over the years, the Italian-American media personality has been candid about the struggles of life, but her vulnerability didn't come without its challenges.
"I would be lying if I said it’s always easy to talk about because, to be honest, I still get emotional when I talk about my journey even though it’s been 12 years," she states.
"It never gets easier to talk about, but I know how important it is to share my story with others so that they can be proactive about their health, and hopefully, my own experience can have a positive impact on others," the blonde beauty says.
Aside from discussing being in complete remission with fans, Rancic also juggles being a mother, wife, designer and restaurateur.
"Some days I am much more balanced than others, but years ago, I came up with something I call the 100/100 rule," she confesses. "When I’m in work mode, I give work 100 percent of my dedication and focus and don’t get sidetracked with things that can wait until after work."
"On the same note, when I’m in family mode, I give my family 100 percent of my dedication and focus and don't get sidetracked by scrolling on social media or pivoting to something else that can wait until the next day or until everyone is asleep," she says. "Obviously, exceptions occur, but it’s a little something that has helped me."
Rancic took a step back from red carpet hosting in 2021, but she continues to expand her professional portfolio alongside her husband, Bill Rancic.
"What’s next for me is to keep growing my G by Giuliana lifestyle brand at HSN, the RPM restaurant group and Giuliana Prosecco, which is now not just in restaurants and bars but retail and hotels — and even in the United Airlines Polaris Lounges," she enthusiastically reveals.
"I'm continuing to grow my entrepreneurial ventures, and it’s truly a dream come true for the little girl in me from Naples, Italy, who always had big dreams as a kid," Giuliana gushes. "It’s an exciting time, and I’m loving the ride."
As a champion for cancer research, Rancic is excited for the Aspen Snow Ball on Saturday, February 3.
"The Aspen Snow Ball is a special event that brings hundreds of people together with one goal in mind, to raise funds for the fight against pediatric cancer," she says. "Last year was the debut of this event and Children’s Oncology Support Fund (COSF) founder Thomas Pierce and his team raised a remarkable $2.5 million in support of COSF’s dedication to the development of more effective therapies for pediatric cancer patients."
The gathering will take place at the St. Regis Aspen Hotel and will include a variety of smaller activations focused on wellness, fashion and musical performances.