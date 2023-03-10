Cheryl Burke Reacts After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Reveals He & New Girlfriend Are Already 'Trying' For A Baby
Cheryl Burke hasn't had the nicest things to say about her failed marriage to Matthew Lawrence, but the Dancing With the Stars alum seemed genuine when discussing her ex's revelations about starting a family with his new girlfriend, Rozanda "Chilli" Thomas.
"I really, truly hope he can actually have a kid with Chilli," Burke insisted during her appearance on the Thursday, March, 9, episode of "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison."
"I wish him well. I think that's amazing. I think he's wanted that," she elaborated, admitting that during their own union, she wasn't yet ready to make such a big step.
"He comes from a huge family and there were definitely conversations but I always had said, 'As long as I had to shove my body in a dance costume, me thinking about being pregnant probably isn't something I can talk about at the moment,'" Burke, 38, recalled. "But yes, there were discussions about freezing my eggs."
Lawrence, 43, first spilled the beans on his parenting aspirations earlier this week, which came as a surprise to fans since he and Thomas, 52, have been dating for less than four months.
When a reporter asked the actor if the two would like to have a baby together, he candidly replied, "I hope. … That’s what we’re trying to do."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Life is always a surprise. My life is in a complete bloom right now," the Boy Meets World star continued. "I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before, so it's quite special. She's a really, really special human being. I wish more people on the planet were like her. We'd be much better off."
Despite Burke's encouraging response to his baby plans, she didn't have such a tame reaction when she learned the two first got together last year.
While their romance didn't spur headlines until January 2023, it was revealed at the time that the pair linked up around Thanksgiving 2022, just two months since the former spouses finalized their divorce.
The timeline rubbed the dancer the wrong way, as days after the new lovebirds went Instagram official, Burke cryptically posted on her own page, "... That was fast."