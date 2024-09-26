Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Private Diary Reveals Struggles With 'Powerful Demons' and 'Wild Impulses' Amid Sexting Scandal
Old diary entries belonging to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have resurfaced, shedding light on his inner turmoil involving "powerful demons" and "wild impulses."
More than a decade after excerpts from RFK Jr.'s private writings were first made public, new details have emerged amidst his alleged involvement in a sexting scandal with journalist Olivia Nuzzi.
In one entry from May 1999, while still married to his second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, he wrote about being tempted by a woman's invitation to her apartment, acknowledging his penchant for living on the edge.
"I feel out of control... Sometimes I wonder why God gave me such powerful demons," Kennedy wrote about his feelings towards the invitation.
Kennedy confessed to battling with "wild impulses" and the constant struggle to avoid trouble. Reports from a 2001 diary revealed encounters with 37 women, including intimate moments with 16 of them.
When approached by a reporter in 2013 about his diary, Kennedy remained speechless for six seconds before denying its existence.
"I don’t think there is any way you could have a diary or journal of mine from 2001... I have no diary from 2001."
Additionally, Kennedy refused to comment on his alleged relationship with Nuzzi during a recent interview on Fox News.
Insiders claim Kennedy and Nuzzi, who split from her Politico reporter fiancée Ryan Lizza earlier this year, "sexted" regularly after she wrote a profile on him for New York magazine in November 2023.
The Kennedy scion was also said to have boasted about the alleged romance behind the back of his wife, .
New York magazine issued an apology to readers on Thursday night.
"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign. An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias."
The magazine said Nuzzi is "currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers' trust."
In an email to New York magazine staff on Friday, editor-in-chief David Haskell revealed the relationship lasted nearly nine months, but that management only learned about it this week.
Although neither New York magazine nor the reporter identified RFK Jr. as the unnamed subject she shared a "personal relationship" with, outlets such as CNN and the New York Times claimed the subject was the controversial anti-vax conspiracy theorist.