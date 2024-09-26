Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Private Diary Reveals Struggles With 'Powerful Demons' and 'Wild Impulses' Amid Sexting Scandal

Insiders claim Kennedy and Nuzzi, who split from her Politico reporter fiancée Ryan Lizza earlier this year, "sexted" regularly after she wrote a profile on him for New York magazine in November 2023.

The Kennedy scion was also said to have boasted about the alleged romance behind the back of his wife, .

New York magazine issued an apology to readers on Thursday night.

"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign. An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias."

