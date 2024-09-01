Single Christina Haack Declares She's Feeling 'Confident and Carefree' After Divorce From Josh Hall: Photos
Christina Haack is glowing in her single era!
In a joint Instagram post on Saturday, August 31, with her makeup artist, Julia Gonzales, the Flip or Flop alum, 41, stunned as she smiled big for the camera months after her split from estranged husband, Josh Hall.
"It’s giving confident and carefree — because when the glam is on point, so is the energy 💫 @thechristinahall @juliagonzales_beauty," the collaborative update between the two women stated in the caption.
Social media users gushed over Haack, with one writing, "Absolutely Stunning!!!! 🔥🔥🔥."
"Beautiful 😍 keep on shinning Christina ✨⭐️⭐️," a second person penned about the blonde bombshell.
As OK! previously reported, after three years of marriage, Hall filed for divorce from Haack in July, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split.
The demise of their romance has turned nasty after the HGTV personality accused the real estate agent, 43, of stealing $35,000 from her. "I have worked my a-- off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," Haack wrote about the situation in an Instagram Story. "An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but, 'still I rise.'"
According to an insider, the Christina On the Coast star "stopped speaking to" Hall after "a disagreement and would only speak to him through an attorney."
Despite the tension, Haack has been feeling the sadness toward the end of their marriage. “The feeling is that Christina rushed into this marriage without thinking it through,” the source claimed. “She follows her heart, obviously, and it always seems to end in heartbreak.”
The television star has a wife twice before Hall. Haack was married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, from 2009 until they split in 2018. Then she moved on to Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson, 4, whom she wed the same year before they ended things in 2020.
Now, the mother-of-three is focused on putting the past behind her and starting a new chapter. “One month later … I finally have my appetite back [and] I’m exercising again,” she explained in a recent Instagram Story. “My kids are happy and our house feels like home. ‘Those poor kids’ adore me [and] anyone who knows us for real knows this and that’s what matters.”