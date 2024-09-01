Single Christina Haack Declares She's Feeling 'Confident and Carefree' After Divorce From Josh Hall: Photos

As OK! previously reported, after three years of marriage, Hall filed for divorce from Haack in July, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split.

The demise of their romance has turned nasty after the HGTV personality accused the real estate agent, 43, of stealing $35,000 from her. "I have worked my a-- off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," Haack wrote about the situation in an Instagram Story. "An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but, 'still I rise.'"

According to an insider, the Christina On the Coast star "stopped speaking to" Hall after "a disagreement and would only speak to him through an attorney."