or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Christina Antstead
OK LogoNEWS

Single Christina Haack Declares She's Feeling 'Confident and Carefree' After Divorce From Josh Hall: Photos

Photo of Christina Haack.
Source: MEGA

Christina Haack is doing better than ever following her split from Josh Hall.

By:

Sept. 1 2024, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Christina Haack is glowing in her single era!

In a joint Instagram post on Saturday, August 31, with her makeup artist, Julia Gonzales, the Flip or Flop alum, 41, stunned as she smiled big for the camera months after her split from estranged husband, Josh Hall.

Article continues below advertisement
single christina haack declares feeling confident carefree divorce
Source: @juliagonzales_beauty & @thechristinahall/INSTAGRAM

Christina Haack is doing better than ever following her split from Josh Hall.

"It’s giving confident and carefree — because when the glam is on point, so is the energy 💫 @thechristinahall @juliagonzales_beauty," the collaborative update between the two women stated in the caption.

Social media users gushed over Haack, with one writing, "Absolutely Stunning!!!! 🔥🔥🔥."

"Beautiful 😍 keep on shinning Christina ✨⭐️⭐️," a second person penned about the blonde bombshell.

Article continues below advertisement
single christina haack declares feeling confident carefree divorce
Source: @juliagonzales_beauty & @thechristinahall/INSTAGRAM

Christina Haack said she's feeling 'confident' and 'carefree' at the moment.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, after three years of marriage, Hall filed for divorce from Haack in July, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split.

The demise of their romance has turned nasty after the HGTV personality accused the real estate agent, 43, of stealing $35,000 from her. "I have worked my a-- off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," Haack wrote about the situation in an Instagram Story. "An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but, 'still I rise.'"

According to an insider, the Christina On the Coast star "stopped speaking to" Hall after "a disagreement and would only speak to him through an attorney."

Article continues below advertisement
single christina haack declares feeling confident carefree divorce
Source: MEGA

Josh Hall filed for divorce from Christina Haack in July.

MORE ON:
Christina Antstead
Article continues below advertisement

Despite the tension, Haack has been feeling the sadness toward the end of their marriage. “The feeling is that Christina rushed into this marriage without thinking it through,” the source claimed. “She follows her heart, obviously, and it always seems to end in heartbreak.”

The television star has a wife twice before Hall. Haack was married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, from 2009 until they split in 2018. Then she moved on to Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson, 4, whom she wed the same year before they ended things in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement
single christina haack declares feeling confident carefree divorce
Source: @thechristinahall/INSTAGRAM

Christina Haack has been maintaining a good relationship with her ex Tarek El Moussa.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Now, the mother-of-three is focused on putting the past behind her and starting a new chapter. “One month later … I finally have my appetite back [and] I’m exercising again,” she explained in a recent Instagram Story. “My kids are happy and our house feels like home. ‘Those poor kids’ adore me [and] anyone who knows us for real knows this and that’s what matters.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.