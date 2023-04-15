'Center Of Attention' Christine Brown 'Blindsided' Ex Kody & Former Sister Wives With Engagement News, Spills Source: 'She Just Doesn't Care'
Christine Brown likely didn't warn her estranged family before announcing to the world that she is a bride-to-be.
According to an insider, Christine — who revealed on Thursday, April 13, that her boyfriend of less than one year, David Woolley, popped the question — "blindsided" ex-husband Kody Brown, as well as sister wives Robyn, Meri and Janelle with the news.
"Kody and the Sister Wives found out about the news at the same time as everyone else," an insider claimed to a news outlet, which may be why Christine only received well wishes from her closest sister wife, Janelle. "I have not heard that she went and personally contacted anybody."
"Her kids most likely were the only ones who knew ahead of time," added the source, referring to the six kids she shares with the Brown patriarch. "I don't see her telling anybody about an announcement before she posts."
They continued: "She's never been that way. She just doesn't care. Like, it's her moment to shine... She wouldn't even waste her time telling Janelle because Janelle's not really supportive."
As OK! reported, Janelle did not give her seal of approval on Christine's whirlwind romance, and according to another insider, the 50-year-old likely won't beg for her estranged friend's support.
"If Christine's not going to get the reception that she wants from you, she's definitely not going to let you in her inner circle," they explained. "We all saw it, how she dumped her now estranged friend. That's how she's always been. She very much needs the adoration, and very much likes to be at the center of attention."
Christine debuted her relationship with David on Valentine's Day, gushing at the time via social media: "I finally found the love of my life, David."
Ever since going Instagram Official, Christine and David have been very vocal about their seemingly perfect relationship. And while the lovebirds appear to be on cloud nine, her loved ones have reportedly been skeptical about their speedy timeline.
Two weeks before Christine announced her engagement, her son Paedon revealed he warned his mom to slow down with David.
"Last night [I told her], 'Hey Mom, you’re going fast. I’m not telling you to slow down. I just want you to be aware that you’re rushing this,'" the 24-year-old said in a recent TikTok.
The Sun spoke to insiders about Christine blindsiding her family.