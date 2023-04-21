Which Of 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Children Doesn't Support Her Engagement To David Woolley?
Christine Brown has been basking in the haze of romantic bliss after announcing her whirlwind engagement to beau David Woolley after dating the construction executive for less than one year.
While many of the 50-year-old's friends and family have expressed their excitement for her upcoming nuptials, according to a source, one of her children is entirely unsupportive of the speedy relationship.
"All of Christine's kids have been super supportive, except for Paedon," a source spilled to an outlet this week. "Paedon never supports this kind of stuff. He doesn't support much of anything, so it's not surprising."
"It's not to say that two, three years from now he'll change his mind, but for now, he's made his feelings clear," the source added, further clarifying that Christine "doesn't take it to heart."
"She understands that she might get differing opinions, but she doesn't care. It's her life and she's doing what makes her happy," the source said at the time. "Collectively, her kids just want the best for their mom and they're going to love her no matter what."
As OK! previously reported, Paedon admitted in a recent TikTok that he thought David was a "wonderful guy" overall, but said he'd had a talk with his mother about how quickly their romance was moving.
"Last night [I told her], 'Hey Mom, you’re going fast. I’m not telling you to slow down. I just want you to be aware that you’re rushing this,'" the 24-year-old explained to his followers, before noting that he informed Christine he'd "probably never be really close with him [David]."
"But that’s not a problem at all. My mom was never close to her stepdad," he continued. "She's happy, and I'm very, very happy for her ... It's her life."
Paedon is one of Christine and Kody's six children. The former couple, who tied the knot in 1994 before announcing their split in November 2021, also share daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely.
