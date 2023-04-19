'Sister Wives' Fans Lose It Over Christine Brown Shading Ex Kody With Appraisal Post For Her Fiancé: 'You Are My Hero'

As many TLC fans are familiar with, Kody was disgusted by the sight of Christine eating nachos, and admitted he contemplated his interest in her after that moment. In his memoir, Kody confessed that thought Christine was cute even though she was a "little chubby."

"Christine went into the Quickie Mart and bought herself what seemed like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos that I'd ever seen," he penned. "I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship."