'Sister Wives' Fans Lose It Over Christine Brown Shading Ex Kody With Appraisal Post For Her Fiancé: 'You Are My Hero'
Christine Brown had Sister Wives fans belly laughing after she appeared to shade her ex-husband, Kody Brown.
While gushing over her new fiancé, David Woolley, via Instagram alongside photos of the lovebirds taking down a tray of nachos, the reality star gushed about finally having a partner who takes part in things she loves.
"Thanks for the fun nacho date love! I feel blessed to have someone to laugh with!" Christine captioned the snaps featuring the newly-engaged couple smiling ear-to-ear.
Her fans were quick to pick up on the not-so-subtle shade thrown at the Brown family patriarch — whom Christine split from in November 2021 — following the infamous nacho scene on Sister Wives.
As many TLC fans are familiar with, Kody was disgusted by the sight of Christine eating nachos, and admitted he contemplated his interest in her after that moment. In his memoir, Kody confessed that thought Christine was cute even though she was a "little chubby."
"Christine went into the Quickie Mart and bought herself what seemed like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos that I'd ever seen," he penned. "I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship."
The callback wasn't lost on fans, with one commenting: "The shade is amazing over here," while a second doubled down: "Omg this is so deliciously petty!! BRAVO!!!" and a third declared: "you are my hero."
"The SHADE OF IT ALL! Christine…you speak for all of us," quipped a fourth while another wrote, "It’s like a knife to the kidneys," comically referring to when Kody said: “Man, just the knife in the kidneys over all these years! The sacrifices that I’ve made to love you. Wasted!” amid his divorce from Christine.
Janelle also got in on the fun, commenting a laughing-crying emoji followed by two heart-eyed emojis. Though it's rumored that Janelle has not been on board with Christine's whirlwind romance with David, she has been publicly showing the couple support since they announced their engagement on April 13.
One thing Christine and Janelle can agree on is that leaving Kody was likely one of their better decisions following the demise of both their relationships with the father-of-18.