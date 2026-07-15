Politics Chuck Grassley Breaks With GOP, Calls for 'Independent and Objective' Review of Kash Patel's FBI Spending Source: MEGA Stalwart Republican Chuck Grassley broke with his party to join Democrats in demanding an investigation into Kash Patel's possible spending abuse. Lesley Abravanel July 15 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) sent a letter to embattled FBI Director Kash Patel demanding transparency regarding his taxpayer-funded travel on FBI jets and the purchase of luxury BMWs instead of standard agency vehicles. Grassley's push for an independent review aligns with similar inquiries led by congressional Democrats. Grassley's probe, outlined in a May letter, demands that Patel provide receipts for his expenditures and answer a long list of questions about his concerning behavior and activities. Grassley requested a list of every flight Patel took on government-owned FBI aircraft, the exact costs, and whether the flights were for personal or official purposes “For each trip where you used an FBI aircraft for personal travel, have you reimbursed the FBI as required by law? If yes, please provide the records,” Grassley wrote.

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Chuck Grassley Demands Transparency

Source: MEGA Chuck Grassley wants a full breakdown of Kash Patel's taxpayer-funded spending.

Grassley demanded a cost breakdown of the FBI’s acquisition of luxury BMW SUVs, demanding an “independent and objective review” of Patel’s travel and asked why the FBI “decided to purchase BMW vehicles instead of Chevy Suburbans.” At the time of the BMW binge, FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson defended it, saying, “Government agencies, including the FBI, routinely evaluate, replace and update vehicle fleets based on usage, security needs or budgetary decisions.” Grassley's inquiry has been welcomed by Democrats, including Rep. Jamie Raskin and Sen. Dick Durbin, who noted that Grassley's concerns mirror their own.

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Kash Patel Went on Hawaiian Vacation

Source: MEGA The inquiry was backed by others politicians, who questioned the FBI director's luxe vacations.

In a separate letter, Raskin and Durbin wrote, “Your VIP snorkeling experience in Hawaii was not an isolated incident. You frequently demand special perks on ‘official’ trips around the globe, such as a taxpayer-funded helicopter tour during your multi-country jaunt across East Asia and other recreational activities like jet skiing.” The Democratic lawmakers cited an anonymous source who said Patel told FBI staff, “If you have golf, hockey, fishing or hunting and beautiful sights, you’re going to see a lot of me.”

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Source: MEGA Kash Patel gets driven in a BWM instead of a Chevrolet.

“This is not the conduct of a committed and faithful public servant, especially one entrusted with ensuring the safety of almost 350 million Americans,” they wrote, adding that they “appreciate Chairman Grassley raising these concerns, which mirror those raised repeatedly by House and Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats.” The FBI defended Patel’s travel costs, saying, “This FBI is more efficient and effective in every way,” and baselessly claimed his personal travel costs were much lower than those of former directors Chris Wray and James Comey.

Source: MEGA Kash Patel was asked to provide receipts regarding personal travel.