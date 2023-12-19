Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Had Plenty of Time to End the Drama Surrounding' Omid Scobie's Book Amid Royal Racists Reveal

"I'd say that they had plenty of time to end the drama surrounding Endgame,” American royal expert Kinsey Schofield said on GB News.

Although the Sussexes haven't acknowledged Scobie's claims, critics wonder if their silence caused further damage to their struggling brand.

"There's no way that they're looking around thinking that things are going in the right direction, or that things are going their way, they're being humbled right now," Schofield added. "When people leave me comments saying stop being mean, my first reaction is yes, I agree. I wish Harry and Meghan would leave the royal family alone 100 percent.”