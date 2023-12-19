Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Had Plenty of Time to End the Drama Surrounding' Omid Scobie's Book Amid Royal Racists Reveal
In 2021, Meghan Markle accused an in-law of gossiping about Prince Archie's complexion, but the Duchess of Sussex refused to reveal the name of the royal racists due to it being "damaging" to the crown. However, Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's Endgame accused King Charles and Kate Middleton of being the infamous royals, and critics hoped the Sussexes would address the resuscitated scandal.
"I'd say that they had plenty of time to end the drama surrounding Endgame,” American royal expert Kinsey Schofield said on GB News.
Although the Sussexes haven't acknowledged Scobie's claims, critics wonder if their silence caused further damage to their struggling brand.
"There's no way that they're looking around thinking that things are going in the right direction, or that things are going their way, they're being humbled right now," Schofield added. "When people leave me comments saying stop being mean, my first reaction is yes, I agree. I wish Harry and Meghan would leave the royal family alone 100 percent.”
OK! previously reported various royal experts urged the Sussexes to denounce Scobie's "penetrative investigation."
"But what they haven't done, and what a lot of people were expecting and hoping for them to do is come out and condemn Omid Scobie in his book and the allegations made within it, which makes people suspect that in fact, they were once again the source for Omid Scobie's book," Isabel Webster said on GB News after the Sussexes released a highlight reel for Archewell following Endgame's release.
"So it's interesting they've come out, broken their silence with this video and said nothing about Endgame," Webster noted.
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Must Have Been Involved' in Omid Scobie's 'Unpleasant Book' After Releasing 'Strange' Archewell Video
- King Charles and Prince William Are Preparing for Crisis 'Discussions' After Royal Racist Accusations
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Urged to 'State Clearly and Unequivocally' They Weren’t Involved in Omid Scobie’s Scandalous Book
Prior to Webster's GB News appearance, a source close to the American-based royals claimed they were “dismayed” by the oversight and the Suits star “never intended” for the information to be made public.
The insider also made it clear that the details were "not leaked to Omid by anyone in her camp.”
Journalist Jennie Bond had an opinion that paralleled Webster's.
“I think it would be a very good move on their part to state clearly and unequivocally that they have absolutely nothing to do with this book, if that is the case," Bond said on GB News.
“Because obviously as long as they stay silent, we all think, ‘Well, you know, how could a letter between the King and Meghan Markle, how could that get into the public domain?'" she asked.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Due to the nature of the accusations, the idea of Charles talking about "how dark" Archie's skin would be caused some concern for many Brits.
“There are unanswered questions and I think it would be very helpful if they answered," Bond explained.
“If they could distance themselves from this rather nasty, snide book, it will be a good move because I don't really know why Omid Scobie has been so just plain unpleasant about so many members of the royal family, particularly Catherine, Princess of Wales," she added.