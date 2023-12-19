Kate Middleton Eased Prince William's Nerves at Royal Outing After Racists Scandal

"Have you got a comment about Omid Scobie's book?" a journalist yelled at the royals as they walked toward the red carpet. Despite Scobie's controversial depiction of the Wales, the duo didn't defend themselves.

The partners went on to not allow the release of Endgame or the reporter's inquiry to affect their night.

"Kate and William's laughter is completely genuine. William touched his tie briefly, and while this can be a gesture of reassurance, William may have done this as he was feeling nervous with the attention being on him," Darren Stanton told an outlet.