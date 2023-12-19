Kate Middleton Eased Prince William's Nerves at Royal Outing After Racists Scandal
Kate Middleton and Prince William were all smiles during the Royal Variety Performance on Thursday, November 30, but the Prince and Princess of Wales made sure to dodge questions about Omid Scobie's royal racists accusations in Endgame.
"Have you got a comment about Omid Scobie's book?" a journalist yelled at the royals as they walked toward the red carpet. Despite Scobie's controversial depiction of the Wales, the duo didn't defend themselves.
The partners went on to not allow the release of Endgame or the reporter's inquiry to affect their night.
"Kate and William's laughter is completely genuine. William touched his tie briefly, and while this can be a gesture of reassurance, William may have done this as he was feeling nervous with the attention being on him," Darren Stanton told an outlet.
The Prince and Princess of Wales were even able to let loose during the outing.
"But Kate's presence by his side put him at ease, as the nerves didn’t take over. Apart from that, they both really enjoyed themselves. There were no signs of them faking any of their emotions," the hypnotist explained. "They wanted to be there and they could fully let go. It was a very natural appearance from the both of them."
Stanton saw the moment as proof of how "down to earth they are as a couple when they're together," and William and Kate's energy throughout the event was comparable to Queen Elizabeth's.
"They're always up for having a laugh when they're in each other's company. They have followed in the footsteps of the late Queen as we saw them laughing together at the Royal Variety," Stanton explained. "The Queen never failed to show she was enjoying herself and Kate and William's appearance reminds me of this."
Dutch copies of Scobie's Endgame accused Kate and King Charles of discussing Archie's complexion, but the writer also alleged the Prince of Wales leaked stories about his brother, Prince Harry.
OK! previously reported Scobie discussed William and Harry's dynamic in a television interview.
"He's sharing private information about his brother that ended up on the front page of a newspaper not long later," Scobie told Maggie Rulli on Good Morning America. "And these are things that have caused irreparable damage in the relations between each other."
Sources close to the future king quickly shut down Scobie's words, and the insider said it was the “very opposite” of the truth.
"He has always been very tight-lipped when it comes to his family and made clear to anyone within his orbit that he would not do ‘deals’ with the media," they noted.
The source was worried people would read Endgame with a level of certainty.
“It’s one thing writing a critique of the royal family. That’s freedom of expression," the source explained. "But it’s another thing to peddle conspiracy theories dressed up as fact."
"The suggestion that [royal aides] were briefing negative stories [about Harry and Meghan] is totally fabricated," they shared. "It just didn’t happen. The truth is that everyone was walking on eggshells practically from the engagement trying to keep them happy.”
Stanton spoke to the The Mirror.