Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Hidden 'Corporate' Message in Their Christmas Card

"The picture shows an enthusiastic-looking Meghan and Harry in a glitzy setting. It’s a good way of promoting their charity and putting them in a positive frame, as they both look happy to be there," Darren Stanton said in an interview.

The Sussexes made sure to attach a link to the annual report for their Archewell Foundation.

"I think the biggest thing about this Christmas card is that the picture was taken during the Invictus Games, which is one of their biggest achievements of the past year," he continued. "It was at a time when Harry was his happiest, and Meghan was there to support him. The picture shows the pair in a very happy and joyous state of mine, which is obviously what they wanted to convey."