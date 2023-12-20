Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Hidden 'Corporate' Message in Their Christmas Card
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared their official Christmas card on their Archewell website, but a hypnotist thinks the duo's greeting was aligned with their business goals.
"The picture shows an enthusiastic-looking Meghan and Harry in a glitzy setting. It’s a good way of promoting their charity and putting them in a positive frame, as they both look happy to be there," Darren Stanton said in an interview.
The Sussexes made sure to attach a link to the annual report for their Archewell Foundation.
"I think the biggest thing about this Christmas card is that the picture was taken during the Invictus Games, which is one of their biggest achievements of the past year," he continued. "It was at a time when Harry was his happiest, and Meghan was there to support him. The picture shows the pair in a very happy and joyous state of mine, which is obviously what they wanted to convey."
In 2023, the Sussexes' were called the "biggest losers of 2023" by The Hollywood Reporter, however, they will continue to pursue opportunities in the new year.
"They appear completely excited, enthusiastic and hopeful of the year ahead in terms of new projects and working on the Invictus Games again," the psychologist shared. "They’re trying to convey that their brand is strong, if not stronger than ever."
While the royal rebels promoted Archewell, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a family snapshot instead.
"With Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Christmas card, they opted for a more traditional and low-key look this year," Stanton said. "They were dressed in smart casual clothing in a black-and-white image."
"There was no sense of them being linked to royalty, they just seemed like normal people. In comparison, Meghan and Harry have released a far more glitzy, over-the-top card for 2023," he continued. "It’s not just from the couple, but on behalf of their Archewell organization. It’s clear the pair have decided to go with a more corporate and less personal feel, which is a slightly different approach to William and Kate."
The Sussexes' holiday celebration occurred shortly after Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's Endgame accused the Princess of Wales and King Charles of being the royal racists. OK! previously reported the Sussexes' silence bothered royal commentators.
"Their PR is very, very strange to us. It seems that it concentrates on not listening to what's happening, but just going ahead with what they're doing," royal expert Ingrid Seward said in an interview. "And it's very strange that they haven't distanced themselves from Scobie's very unpleasant book."
"I don't know why they haven't," she added. "Makes you feel that they must in some way be involved with it, although he denies that."
Stanton spoke to Daily Express.