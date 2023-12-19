King Charles 'Really Loves' Prince Harry Despite Prince William Holding a Grudge Against His Brother
Prince Harry's relationship with King Charles and Prince William was greatly impacted by his memoir, Spare, but experts think the Duke of Sussex and His Majesty will eventually reconcile without the Prince of Wales' blessing.
“Nothing that serious has happened between them," royal commentator Brooke Siffrinn told an outlet because “to them, it probably seems so big, but, they’re brothers.”
Siffrinn's comments were in reference to Harry's explosive memoir, Spare, after the duke depicted the Prince of Wales as violent and cold toward his wife, Meghan Markle.
“I think, if there’s any hope of anyone working out the feud, it is probably Harry and Charles," she continued. "I think Charles really does love Harry, obviously, that’s his son.”
When William ascends to the throne, it's unclear if the siblings will be willing to put their differences behind them after Charles is no longer around.
“I think, maybe some day down the road, maybe when Charles passes away, I hate to say that, those two, it will just be them at that point like maybe they’ll find a way, when they’re older to be like, 'You know, this was stupid, none of this matters, let’s put it all aside,'" she noted.
OK! previously reported a source discussed Harry's rumored interest in spending the holidays with the Windsors.
“The king would love nothing more than to have Christmas with his sons and all his grandchildren, but it’s not that simple and there is no chance the Sussexes will be coming,” the source said in an interview.
“It would make things very difficult because there is still so much hostility toward Harry and Meghan, particularly from the Prince and Princess of Wales," they added. “Charles is also deeply nervous about the risks of conversations being leaked by the Sussex camp, which is why there have been very few of them.”
The insider revealed Charles would want to have Harry at Sandringham House, but the rest of the royals would be apprehensive.
"It would certainly have the advantage of killing two birds with one stone; extending an olive branch to one son without causing difficulty to the other," the companion said in an interview.
The friend explained that it was "unlikely [Harry and Meghan] would be welcomed with open arms."
Although British outlets reported Harry contacted his dad for his November birthday, the confidant questioned the Archewell co-founder's intentions.
"It's so bizarre to have behaved so badly, demanded an apology and an admission of 'guilt' — to no avail, I might add — from the family and now suggest they'll just waltz back in and allow bygones to be bygones if only someone would be good enough invite them," they continued.
"Which begs the question, why now? Is it something to do with the fact that some of their commercial deals, such as Spotify, have fallen around their ears and they have been subject to ridicule in the U.S. in shows such as South Park and Family Guy?" they asked. "Could it be that they have realized moaning about how awful being a member of the royal family is, isn't such a great strategy after all?"
Siffrinn spoke to Daily Express.