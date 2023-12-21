Prince William and Kate Middleton Have 'Hostility' Toward Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as They Refuse to Spend Christmas With Them
The royal family is getting ready to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham House — but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will likely miss out on the festivities.
A source told a publication there was “no chance” the couple would spend the holidays with the Windors, but King Charles would have “loved nothing more than” to see Harry during the gathering.
After the release of Spare, Harry's relationship with Prince William was greatly impacted, and the source claimed the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton refuse to see the duo.
“But it’s not that simple and there is no chance the Sussexes will be coming,” the source explained. “It would make things very difficult because there is still so much hostility towards Harry and Meghan, particularly from the Prince and Princess of Wales.”
Additionally, the insider revealed Charles was concerned about the Sussexes' inability to respect his privacy.
“Charles is also deeply nervous about the risks of conversations being leaked by the Sussex camp, which is why there have been very few of them," the pal added.
Aside from the upcoming celebration, Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's Endgame accused Charles and Kate were accused of being the royal racists.
“The king finds these suggestions about racism extraordinary and frankly unbelievable. It is all so far removed from the truth and what was actually said,” a royal source admitted.
While William and Kate enjoy their time in the U.K., the Sussexes are using the season to promote their Archewell Foundation. OK! previously reported the duo uploaded their Noel note to their website, and the message included a snapshot of the Invictus Games.
"The picture shows an enthusiastic-looking Meghan and Harry in a glitzy setting. It’s a good way of promoting their charity and putting them in a positive frame, as they both look happy to be there," hypnotist Darren Stanton said in an interview.
The Sussexes were called the "biggest losers of 2023" by The Hollywood Reporter, but despite their professional woes, the military sporting event has been celebrated by both fans and critics.
"I think the biggest thing about this Christmas card is that the picture was taken during the Invictus Games, which is one of their biggest achievements of the past year," Stanton continued. "It was at a time when Harry was his happiest, and Meghan was there to support him. The picture shows the pair in a very happy and joyous state of mine, which is obviously what they wanted to convey."
Although the royal rebels were pulled apart for their struggles in Hollywood, they've previously teased a restructuring of Archewell.
"They appear completely excited, enthusiastic and hopeful of the year ahead in terms of new projects and working on the Invictus Games again," the psychologist noted. "They’re trying to convey that their brand is strong, if not stronger than ever."
